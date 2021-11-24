A few years ago, Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry was doing some holiday shopping when an older gentleman approached him.
It was the day after the inaugural Lighting of Old City Hall, the kickoff to the first-ever Christmas in the Village’s festivities. The man, Landry recalled, wanted to thank him.
“He said, ‘That’s the first time I’ve ever brought my grandkids somewhere fun that didn’t cost me anything, and they had a great time,’” Landry recalled the man saying. “That’s the whole purpose of Christmas in the Village, to just let the kids have a good time.”
After no such celebration last year, the party is back this year.
Christmas in the Village, a full slate of holiday events that runs annually throughout downtown Denham Springs, is set to return following last year’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The regular slew of activities are scheduled for this year, along with a few new entries into the holiday slate. The month-long program, which typically draws thousands to Denham Springs over its entire run, begins Nov. 26 and concludes Dec. 11.
“We want this to be the biggest Christmas in the Village we’ve ever had,” Landry said.
The annual holiday program has grown much since its introduction in 2015. Programs include the Lighting of Old City Hall, the Kiwanis Christmas Parade and Lighting of the Christmas Tree, a live nativity scene, Chef’s Evening, and a Christmas Open House.
New programs this year include a performance from the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and the “Night of Hope” event.
Last year marked the first time Christmas in the Village was cancelled, a blow to the downtown district that managed to pull off the festivities even after the Great Flood of 2016. But with COVID-19 restrictions loosened amid improving figures over the last few months, organizers are hoping for the biggest year yet.
Main Street Director Donna Jennings pointed to the successes of Spring Fest and Fall Fest — particularly Fall Fest, which Jennings said was the “biggest we’ve ever had” — as reasons to believe Christmas in the Village will come back “better than ever.”
Jennings, one of the lead organizers for Christmas in the Village, said the festivities are the result of a “community partnership” between several entities and organizations, which donate time, money, or volunteers to pull off the “huge undertaking.”
She pointed to the Antique Village’s decorations, which were completed by city workers “in their spare time,” as an example of the community’s willingness to assist in the holiday fun.
“Everyone is on the same page,” Jennings said. “It’s so neat when instead of working against each other, we work together. You just can’t beat the people that are here together helping each other.”
The community partnership and loyal sponsors allow the festivities to be free to the public — a crucial factor since the beginning, Jennings said.
“After the flood, it was our goal to make sure we had everything in the world in place for these kids who maybe can’t afford other things,” Jennings said. “If you have one child whose parents are more affluent, he can afford to go to a food truck, but we don’t want another child to go without.
“That’s why we have free food and refreshments from different churches and businesses and community organizations. There’s something here for everybody.”
Christmas in the Village kicks off with the Lighting of Old City Hall, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. The program will feature wagon and carnival rides, carols, children’s activities, free refreshments, and Santa Claus. The highlight of the program will be when thousands of lights twinkle to life atop the historic building.
Ole’ Saint Nick will return to the Village the next day for the Christmas Open House, during which the downtown district’s shops will have special sales and refreshments for customers as they begin their holiday shopping.
Jennings urged people to “shop small, shop local” when considering where to make their holiday purchases.
“I’m so tired of hearing people say their orders are stuck on a truck,” Jennings said. “No, it’s not. We want people to know our stores are full and packed and stocked and ready.”
The next scheduled program will be the annual Chef’s Evening and Wine Tasting, an advanced-ticket event that starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. During Chef’s Evening, ticket buyers are able to sip wine and sample dishes from 18 local restaurants and caterers while making the rounds through shops in the historic downtown area.
The price of admission is a $25 donation that must be purchased in advance by visiting www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org and clicking “Chef’s Evening.” All proceeds benefit Denham Springs Main Street.
People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to Train Station Park the next evening for “A Night of Hope,” a new addition to the Christmas in the Village festivities that is being put on by The Savior’s Call Ministry.
Set for 7 p.m., the program will include live music, refreshments such as hot chocolate and apple cider, festive snacks, and goodie bags for the kids.
Train Station Park will again be the site of the next night’s activity, when members of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) put on a live nativity scene starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4.
On Dec. 9, the Kiwanis Club will host the Lighting of the Christmas Tree program, which will include performances from the Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs on the footsteps of Train Station Park.
The final day for Christmas in the Village is Dec. 11, which will be packed with holiday fun. The day starts with the Kiwanis Club’s Christmas Parade, which will roll through Denham Springs starting at 2 p.m.
At 6 p.m. the same day, the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will perform a medley of holiday music for visitors at Train Station Park.
Landry urged families to partake in the Christmas in the Village festivities in a city he said “prides itself on emphasizing family.”
“We want people to have a place where families can come together as a family and celebrate Christmas,” Landry said. “What’s more important than that?”
