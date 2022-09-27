Just over a decade ago, the Livingston Parish community celebrated the opening of its first 24-hour, seven-days-a-week emergency room.
To this day, it’s still the only one — a point of pride officials acknowledged when they celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the opening of Our Lady of the Lake Livingston on Monday, Sept. 12.
The 170,000 square-foot medical center opened in September 2012, the result of a $60 million project just south of Interstate-12 off Highway 447 in Walker. Our Lady of the Lake purchased 200 acres for about $9.6 million in 2007 and then purchased an additional 36 acres in 2008, according to an earlier report from The News. Ground broke on the facility in February 2011.
The medical project was long-awaited for many in Livingston Parish. Prior to its opening, thousands of local residents would annually have to seek medical attention at OLOL facilities outside of the parish.
It also coincided with the parish’s population boom of the 21st century, which has seen Livingston Parish become one of the most populated parishes in the state.
With its opening, Our Lady of the Lake Livingston became the first — and to this day, remains the only — provider of 24-hour emergency services in the parish. Staffed by emergency physicians and nurses, this emergency room has the same medical personnel and diagnostic equipment available at the Our Lady of the Lake main campus in Baton Rouge.
“Our mission calls us to serve when and where we are needed,” said Stephanie Manson, chief operating officer of Our Lady of the Lake Health, in a statement.
“Exactly 10 years ago, we answered the call to serve the people of Livingston Parish, and through our emergency department and our patient care we continue to bring a Spirit of Healing.”
Along with emergency services, Our Lady of the Lake Livingston’s campus also includes outpatient services such as a lab; imaging services such as CT, ultrasound, digital X-ray, Mammography, Dexa Bone Density and MRI; a retail, onsite pharmacy; and physician offices.
Primary care doctors and many specialists such as cardiology, orthopedics, ear nose and throat, eye specialists, allergists, vascular specialists, urology and pain management doctors occupy the onsite physician office space.
To date, Our Lady of the Lake Livingston has had more than 1 million visits, including nearly 300,000 emergency patients, officials said.
Officials also noted the medical center’s “vital” community service to Livingston Parish in times of emergency, such as during hurricanes, severe winter weather, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the historic August 2016 flood.
After the flood, Our Lady of the Lake Livingston served as a staging area for the National Guard and accepted patients via high water vehicles, boats and air lifts. The hospital was also the first in the area to offer COVID-19 testing at the start of the pandemic.
In a statement, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said Our Lady of the Lake Livingston has made the parish “a better place to live.”
“As Livingston Parish has continued to grow over the last decade, it has become even more crucial to be able to provide for the needs of our citizens,” Ricks said.
“Having a partner like Our Lady of the Lake Health make this kind of commitment to our community has improved the lives of our people beyond simply the numbers of people receiving care. It has made Livingston Parish a better place to live.”
As part of the Our Lady of the Lake Health network, the Livingston facility has access to a vast network of resources and nearly 600 providers covering more than 40 distinct specialties.
Other facilities in the Our Lady of the Lake Health network include the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, Assumption Community Hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, and Our Lady of the Lake North.
Sybil Cotten, senior director of Our Lady of the Lake Livingston, said the facility will “continue to serve with excellence in care, ongoing community engagement, health promotion and recommitment to the mission.”
“This campus combined with Our Lady of the Lake Health’s vast family of services — including acute and primary care, trauma, the Children’s Hospital and so many other resources — is uniquely positioned for an exciting future,” Cotten said.
“We feel blessed and will remain committed to the community we are privileged to serve.”
