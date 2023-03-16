Benton Bros. Antiques

Pictured is the outside of Benton Bros. Antiques, which sustained a fire late the night of Friday, March 10, 2023.

 David Gray | The News

More than three days after the last of the flames had been extinguished, the musty smell of ash still overwhelmed Emily “Cissy” Benton Grantham as she walked through her family’s beloved business, a staple of the Denham Springs community for generations.

The business dates back to the 1930s when Grantham’s grandfather, Leslie Newell Benton, Sr., opened Benton Bros. Furniture with his two brothers, Robert and Edwin. At first, they sold furniture and appliances from a small wooden building that served as the town’s farmers market in the 1920s.

Fire crews work a fire at Benton Bros. Antiques, located in the Denham Springs Antique Village late on the night of Friday, March 10, 2023.
Pictured is a sign for Benton Bros. Antiques, located in the Denham Springs Antique Village.

