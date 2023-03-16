More than three days after the last of the flames had been extinguished, the musty smell of ash still overwhelmed Emily “Cissy” Benton Grantham as she walked through her family’s beloved business, a staple of the Denham Springs community for generations.
The business dates back to the 1930s when Grantham’s grandfather, Leslie Newell Benton, Sr., opened Benton Bros. Furniture with his two brothers, Robert and Edwin. At first, they sold furniture and appliances from a small wooden building that served as the town’s farmers market in the 1920s.
Over time, the business became one of the most iconic establishments in Livingston Parish, growing to take up an entire corner in the Denham Springs Antique Village. It has serviced families for decades from its spot in the heart of the city and remains a family business to this day.
The business has survived countless obstacles since opening nearly 90 years ago — including World War II, numerous hurricanes, the historic August 2016 flood, and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Grantham said she remembers some windows getting “blown out” during Hurricane Betsy in 1965, but she doesn’t remember a time the business was forced to stay closed for a prolonged period.
Until now.
On Friday night, a fire erupted at Benton Bros. Antiques, wreaking havoc inside the longtime business. Firefighters were able to keep flames from spreading, but they couldn’t stop them from damaging nearly everything inside the historic building.
“There was a fire tonight at our family business,” the owners said on a Facebook post after the fire. “We don’t have any details yet. Please keep us and our dealers in your prayers.”
Grantham walked inside the building Tuesday afternoon, showing The News all the damage the fire had caused. Though the doors to the historic business were flung open, inside was pitch black as vendors sifted through the charred debris, walking across the concrete floor that was coated with a layer of ashy dust. Out front, smoke stains could be seen above the “Benton Bros. Furniture” sign that overlooks Range Avenue.
Still, it could’ve been much worse — and in the immediate aftermath, it actually was.
“If you think it’s bad now, you should’ve been here a few days ago,” Grantham said.
But despite the wreckage, Grantham said she intends to open the business again one day.
“This is our family’s legacy,” she said.
‘Proud… of our firefighters’
At 9:55 p.m. Friday, the Denham Springs Fire Department was dispatched to the Antique Village after receiving a call about smoke rising above one of the buildings.
By 9:59 p.m., firefighters were on site, battling flames.
About an hour later, the fire was under control.
“They did excellent work,” Grantham said. “They saved our neighbors and the other buildings.”
Though the exact cause of the fire is not yet known, it likely stemmed from an electrical issue “in the vicinity of the [air-conditioning] unit,” according to Chief Richard Stafford. The building itself seemed to be fine, but the inside suffered “moderate to heavy fire damage,” Stafford said. No injuries were reported.
Grantham said the flames were nearly gone by the time she arrived around 10:30 p.m. Friday, “but there was still smoke.” In photos readers sent to The News, dark clouds can be seen hovering above the business, with onlookers watching in disbelief.
Several hours went by before Grantham was able to go inside the building. It felt like “a gut punch” when she did.
“We couldn’t get inside until the next morning,” she said. “It was shocking when we first walked in.”
Kathy Benton Harris, Grantham’s niece who operates the business, said she was in New Orleans when she heard the news and was able to get to the business early the next morning. Though the damage was not as severe in the front of the building, she said the damage in the back was “major,” noting an area in the rear where firefighters believe the blaze started.
It’ll take some time to do a complete inventory of the items that are salvageable or destroyed — the business featured thousands of items from around 30 vendors, Harris said.
“Dealers have been able to salvage some of their stuff,” she said. “Some china and glassware was OK, but soft things like fabrics can’t be saved. And some of the stuff in the front is OK, but the back is pretty wrecked.”
Both Harris and Grantham thanked the fire department for its quick response, especially considering that the business’ original building — the one that served as a farmers market 100 years ago, made almost entirely of wood — was spared.
“If it would’ve spread to the next building, it would’ve been devastating,” Grantham said.
Stafford lauded the work of his firefighters to city leaders during Tuesday’s city council meeting. He also thanked Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5 for its “manpower and assistance.”
“I’d just like to say how very proud I am of our firefighters for their quick response,” Stafford said. “They fought the fire and controlled it real quick. They were all very professional.”
‘All we can do is figure out what’s next’
As a child, Grantham walked from school to her family’s business, where she spent countless hours.
Seeing the place she spent her childhood in destroyed was a sight she said she won’t soon forget.
“It was sad,” Grantham said. “I grew up down here. It’s like a member of the family. I was almost in grief for a couple of days.”
Grantham’s comments then turned toward her late father Cecil Earle Benton, the business’ longtime owner and a community leader who passed away in March 2021. Benton, who converted it to an antiques store in the early 1990s, owned the business for about 60 years, in addition to numerous civic duties.
It was said that Cecil Earle Benton could often be found at his treasured business, where he enjoyed greeting customers and talking about the early days of Denham Springs.
“I’m grateful daddy didn’t see this,” she said. “It would’ve broken his heart.”
Despite their collective heartbreak, Grantham and Harris said they’ve both been encouraged by the support they’ve received in the days since the fire, saying people have been “kind and loving” during a difficult time.
Harris, who runs the shop’s social media pages, published a photo on Facebook the night of the fire to let people know what had happened. Since then, hundreds of people have commented on the post or shared it.
Many people said they were “heartbroken” over the news, and many said the Benton family would be in their prayers. Some users recalled their experiences in the store: One woman said her family bought their first mattress set from the business in the 1960s, while another said she was in the store the day before the fire making a purchase.
Harris recalled one woman’s story that her grandmother still uses a piece of furniture she bought from the store many years ago.
“There have been so many comments, even from people we don’t know,” Harris said. “People have been so kind and loving.”
Added Grantham: “It’s part of Denham Springs. People have memories here from several generations.”
Grantham and Harris both said the plan is to reopen Benton Bros. Antiques when repairs are made, though there isn’t an exact timetable at this time.
“All we can do is figure out what’s next and move forward,” Grantham said.
