After languishing nearly seven months in the judiciary committee, a law against animal cruelty may see the light.
This bill revises and expands criminal provisions with respect to animal crushing. It retains existing criminal offenses that prohibit knowingly creating or distributing an animal crush video using interstate commerce. The bill also adds a new provision to criminalize an intentional act of animal crushing. A violator is subject to criminal penalties—a fine, a prison term of up to seven years, or both.
It provides additional exceptions for conduct, or a video of conduct, including conduct that is (1) medical or scientific research, (2) necessary to protect the life or property of a person, (3) performed as part of euthanizing an animal, or (4) unintentional.
On October 16, the PACT Act (H.R. 724 of the 116th Congress) was added to the House's 'Consensus Calendar.'
The 'Consensus Calendar' is a docket for bills with 290 or more co-sponsors not yet reported out by committee. Most weeks the House is required to hear at least one of these bills.
As of October 16, the bill had 301 co-sponsors. There are 441 members of Congress.
The PACT Act was created as an expansion of the law passed under the Obama Administration in 2010, called the 'Animal Crushing Prevention Act,' which criminalized the creation and distribution of 'animal crushing videos.' These videos were made by individuals looking to profit off the high views they received online due to a specific audience seeking them.
They depicted destructive acts against defenseless animals.
