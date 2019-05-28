DENHAM SPRINGS - Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has always been about dogs.
Their mascot is a yellow lab, named 'Raising Cane,' who used to hang around the first stores renovation site. Since then, owner Todd Graves' has always had a canine to represent the business.
So it's no surprise the fast food chain, who's claim to fame is 'fresh, never frozen chicken fingers,' focuses on upgrading community dog parks.
South Park in Denham Springs will be the latest area to receive the Cane's treatment, and work is slated to begin this week on a transformation.
According to Gary Templeton, superintendent for PARDS, the 'Cane's upgrades' include water and waste stations; a pet washing station; a new parking lot; new signage; and upgraded seating - with shade - for human companions.
The current dog park sits on about one acre and is separated into two sections - one for small dogs and one for large. There are some benches and waste stations, but Templeton said the park will be upgraded to handle many more dogs and people.
Templeton doesn't expect the work to take long, perhaps two weeks he said.
The upgrades come on the heels of a petition by residents who live closer to South Park than North Park, seeking upgrades for the park on Vincent Road south of the city. While Templeton explained that South Park had always been intended for green space, he said the PARDS board had heard the people and are discussing potential upgrades to South Park after the completion of the dog park.
