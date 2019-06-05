LIVINGSTON – While the month-to-month totals were up, parish wide governmental bodies in Livingston Parish have not matched nor exceeded their sales tax levels from last year.
For the first 10 months of the 2018-19 fiscal year, total taxes collected lag behind the 2017-18 fiscal year’s same 10 months by slightly more than $62,000.
With two months left in the 2018-19 fiscal year, the parish has taken in $85,929,289, or $62,287 less than in the previous fiscal year, according to the Livingston Parish School Board Sales Tax Office.
The tax office tracks tax information from 17 governmental bodies, municipalities, and taxing districts.
It reported $9,670,616 in April, an increase of $2,133,570 from March, but still $584,256 less than what came in for April 2018.
The Livingston Parish Council’s 1-cent tax accounted for $1,734,756 in April, an increase of $409,846 over March.
For the 2018-19 fiscal year, the tax has brought in $15,391,890, or $72,790 less than in the previous fiscal year.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office’s half-cent sales tax brought in $888,258, an increase of $209,884 from the previous month.
So far this fiscal year, the tax has brought in $7,876,828, or $25,631 less than in 2017-18.
The Livingston Parish School Board’s 2-cent sales tax collected $3,597,807, a jump of $846,143 in April.
After 10 months of this fiscal year, the tax has brought in $31,922,879, or $87,47 less than the previous fiscal year.
The board’s half-cent sales tax saw the same result, bringing in $778,393 last month, an increase of $177,542.
But it also totaled $6,951,974, or $37,136 less than in fiscal 2017-18.
School District No. 22’s 1-cent sales tax generated $182,562, an increase of $25,508 over March’s numbers.
For the fiscal year, the tax has brought in $1,727,429, trailing 2017-18’s total by $14,738.
School District No. 33’s 1-cent sales tax took in $12,732, an increase of $5,975 over March.
It is one of the few tax entities to show an increase over the previous year. It’s 10-month total for 2018-19 is $94,995, a jump of $1,549 over last year.
Gravity Drainage District 1’s 1-cent sales tax accounted for $167,164 in April, an increase of $17,238 over March. Its total this fiscal year is $1,484,734, an increase of $28,733.
Gravity Drainage District 2’s 1-cent sales tax brought in $93,347 in April, an increase of $13,082 over March. Its total this fiscal year s $884,603, or $6,897 less than last year.
Gravity Drainage District 3’s 1-cent sales tax collected $172,678 in April, an increase of $42,278 over March. Its total this fiscal year is $1,516,833, or $3,223 less than last year.
