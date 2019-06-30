LIVINGSTON – Some battles are won, some are lost, but in the end… don’t stop fighting.
That’s how Mark Harrell, director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, is treating his back-and-forth with the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) over road damage from the Great Flood of 2016.
There are two pieces to the road damage puzzle – visible damage and road inundation. According to FEMA policy, road inundation is not covered for disaster reimbursement, however visible damage is.
Either way, it’s taken a fight on behalf of the Parish and Harrell’s office to get what was needed.
The visible damage issue has nearly given way, after an initial site visit by the FEMA regional office yielded a low initial estimate for visible damage throughout 18 sites in Livingston Parish - $28,000. That was the result of viewing damage with nine of the parish’s department of public works supervisors.
“$28,000 wouldn’t be enough to convince a contractor to get his equipment off the yard,” Harrell joked.
Harrell requested a secondary site visit by supervisors and engineers from the FEMA offices in Denton, Texas. The parish had installed temporary structures for several large culverts in multiple districts,
According to Harrell, the follow-up visit when as expected.
“(Several road engineers, FEMA officials, and myself) piled into a few trucks and started driving,” Harrell explained, “
Harrell said one FEMA official asked an engineer on his team about how much one of the damaged culverts would cost to replace, to which the answer was ‘over $100,000.’ Harrell said the administrator then called the Denton, Texas office regarding the work order.
“(The administrator) got a call back less than an hour later,” Harrell said, “and there were issues. They weren’t sure how the original report got $28,000.”
The adjusted work order will provide just over $1,000,000 to the parish for visible damage to roads and roadside culverts from the flood. Harrell said that Alvin Fairburn & Associates have been assigned as the engineer of record for the projects, and will take care of the bidding process.
However, problems still exist for the inundated roads – in fact, the parish is moving into arbitration with FEMA.
According to Harrell, Congressman Garret Graves’ office helped the parish move into a series of meetings with FEMA after the two parties could not reach an agreement over whether or not FEMA should reimburse for inundated roads.
Road inundation has several negative affects on thoroughfares, including erosion, support damage, and separating the road itself by widening existing cracks.
Harrell said that he was going to fight, despite policy.
“The engineers say its damaged, (FEMA) policy says ‘no’,” Harrell said. “We have over 400 miles of road in Livingston Parish that were inundated.”
Arbitration, through Graves, passed the house three times but continued to die in Senate committee before reaching that floor. After several phone calls to a U.S. Senator from Missouri, the arbitration request was finally pushed through and filed on May 31st.
Harrell believes the parish has legs in the fight due to FEMA’s ‘benefit-cost analysis’ (BCA) process.
“They play games with BCA to try and push projects off or not have to do them,” Harrell explained. “We filed arbitration completely on May 31st, now we’re just waiting on our date to meet with (FEMA).”
