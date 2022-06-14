An ordinance restricting the number of lots in new subdivisions was approved during the most recent meeting of the Livingston Parish Council, securing “the compromise” that Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks sought when he vetoed the original ordinance earlier this year.
It was one of nearly a dozen ordinances aimed at controlling development that the council adopted during its June 9 meeting.
All but the ordinance regarding lot density — which is now capped at 2.5 lots per acre — passed unanimously.
Ricks told The News he intends to sign the amended ordinance.
“I’m going to support the ordinance and sign it as soon as it gets on my desk,” he said.
In late April, council members approved an ordinance that, among other stipulations, limited the density in new subdivisions to 2 lots per acre. The ordinance passed by a 9-0 vote after a motion from Councilman Garry Talbert to increase lot size to 2.5 lots per acre failed 2-7.
A group of residents have expressed concerns in recent council meetings that denser developments will worsen flooding in the rapidly-growing parish, which has increased by 50,000 residents since 2000.
The original ordinance was ultimately vetoed by Ricks, who argued that there should have been a compromise in the density requirement.
In his veto statement, Ricks pointed to the council’s debate regarding lot size and noted that a lot density of 2.5 per acre would be a reduction of 37.5 percent, which he called “a substantial reduction but a comfortable compromise.”
He also noted that the parish, up to this point, has never restricted lot size in its subdivision regulations. The average for most subdivisions to date has been close to 4 lots per acre, councilmen have said.
“While I understand the Council's desire to respond to the concerns of our constituents, many of those constituents are landowners and developers,” Ricks said in May. “Immediately reducing an average four lots per acre to two per acre cuts the development potential of property in half.”
Despite vetoing the ordinance, Ricks said he agreed with “almost everything else” in the ordinance, which also requires a “finding of no significant impact” — or a “FONSI” — for all subdivision developments, pertaining to traffic and drainage.
The council attempted to override Ricks’ during its May 12 meeting but failed narrowly by a vote of 4-5. A veto override requires at least six votes.
Talbert later amended the ordinance to include 2.5 lots per acre, and that was what councilmen voted on during the June 9 meeting. It was the only point of separation in a mostly collaborative meeting.
Councilmen John Wascom, Randy Delatte, and Gerald McMorris voted “no” on the amended ordinance, while the other council members voted “yes.”
Following the meeting, Wascom, Delatte, and McMorris confirmed their votes against the ordinance were solely due to the lot density portion and that they agreed with nearly everything else.
“We initially passed it with 2 lots per acre, so I didn’t see a reason why we should change it to 2.5, so that’s why I voted ‘no,’” Wascom said.
Councilman Shane Mack, who was one of the four councilmen who voted to override Ricks’ veto, said in the June 9 meeting that he’d vote for the amended ordinance because “2.5 [lots per acre] was better than what we currently have.”
“It’s basically 2.5 [lots per acre] or what you have today, which is a 3.8 average,” Mack said.
The amended ordinance also addressed what Ricks noted was likely “a clerical/typographical error” regarding detention basins.
When the original ordinance was approved, council members said detention basins would have to decrease downstream runoff by 20 percent for 10-year, 25-year, and 100-year flood events.
But an error that Talbert later shouldered the blame for actually stated that detention basins be designed to decrease downstream runoff by 10 percent, not 20 percent. That was corrected in the amended ordinance.
Additionally, the ordinance requires that those studies be revisited every two years.
Also under the new ordinance is the FONSI, which will require an engineer to certify that a development won't make problems significantly worse.
“It creates a situation where it might make a civil situation easier because there would be an engineer saying there would be no impact,” Talbert said.
The new ordinance will also require developers to seek approval for any lot additions, something that has not been required in previous years.
Parish leaders are still operating under a 60-day moratorium, which officially went into effect May 27. Ricks — who went against his usual stance when he voiced his support for the temporary moratorium to get the new laws in place — said he is hopeful the halt on new development will end sooner rather than later.
“It seems to me like they [the council] are heading in the right direction and we might be able to lift the moratorium before the 60 days,” Ricks said.
