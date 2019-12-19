Dunn Road development is on hold.
The wording is irrelevant, Councilman Maurice 'Scooter' Keen said Thursday night, he was just interested that the moratorium serves its purpose.
Thursday night, the parish council passed the resolution to halt commercial and residential subdivision developments until Dunn Road's improvements and the roundabout are complete unanimously.
The time limit is one year.
Resolutions are non-binding agreements, however the parish permitting office as well as the Department of Public Works agree with Keen that the moratorium is needed - so it is assumed the parish will participate in the moratorium passed by the council.
However, developments still have to be finally approved by the parish council, so the process can be stopped there.
The delays are pushing back overlay, widening, and subsurface drainage for Dunn Road, as well as a roundabout at Dunn Road and Lockhart Road.
That moratorium does not include any projects that have already been permitted. Parish Council Attorney Chris Moody said that the time limit will help protect the parish council, and individual home builders could always petition the council.
Dunn Road resident Darrell Bennett testified Thursday night that dump trucks continue to go, day-and-night, into the residential developments along Dunn Road without stop. According to Keen, they're tearing up the road and causing delays in the infrastructure relocation.
Keen was asked about a truck weight limit, to which Keen said he asked - and told that dump trucks were the heaviest vehicles that went through.
"Those are necessary," Keen quipped, "I don't think the residents would be too happy about that."
Moody said that you can grant waivers for load limits and weight limits, but that will take time.
The council added that they will be working on zoning and land use restrictions, including density, in 2020.
"I think this is going to be a groundbreaking resolution," parish councilman John Wascom (District 4) said. "I think it will be used in other districts."
Keen agreed, saying parish permit director DeeDee Delatte said that 'this was needed.'
Utility relocation has been a consistent thorn for groups involved in trying to get the projects off the ground. Dunn Road is part of three roads - including Forrest Delatte and Buddy Ellis - which will receive funds from the state for widening, overlay, and subsurface drainage.
However, the age of the road and the utilities in the area have required substantial relocation, including major water lines belonging to Ward 2 Water. The district has bid out the relocation, but put that piece of the project on hold for a short time.
Why? According Keen, who represents the area, it's because a new subdivision development was not only approved but has begun construction. Moving the entire water line as the subdivision is being built, and working to tie in, is problematic according to Ward 2.
The commercial vehicles, including the aforementioned dump trucks, are also a problem.
There's also questions of rights-of-way and servitudes to discover once the subdivisions initial plat is laid out.
In order to make sure that these utility relocation activities can occur, Keen is proposing that development on Dunn be held until both the road is widened and the roundabout at Dunn Road and Lockhart are completed.
Dunn (a $4 million project), Forrest Delatte, and Buddy Ellis were announced in March of this year as recipients of state funds to widen, overlay, and add subsurface drainage. While Buddy Ellis will begin work on it's bridge shortly after the first of the year, with Forrest Delatte coming after Buddy Ellis is complete, Dunn has lagged due to the aforementioned delays.
With gas line relocation just being bid out by the City of Walker for Dunn Road, it will still be several months until the widening project begins. The water line relocation has been bid since October.
