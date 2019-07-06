LIVINGSTON - The last thing first responders need is high water preventing them from reaching an entire neighborhood in case of emergency.
The closing of the neighborhood entrance happens regularly on Pine Bluff Road, just north of Denham Springs. The entryway dips into a small ditch, which drains into Colton Creek, and any time a large storm or heavy drains drop several inches of water into the area, there's a chance the road can be covered.
"If the creek backs up, and the ditch doesn't drain, the water rises anywhere from 3'-4' above the road," said Mark Harrell, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. "It's just enough to where it's unsafe for civilians or first responders to avoid using it until it drains.
"And (Colton) Creek backs up often."
The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) is a FEMA-based revenue award for certain projects that will help prevent issues during, or caused by, future disasters.
The first step in the Pine Bluff Road project will be engineering a new crossing over the ditch, which will be handled by Quality Engineering and Surveying (QES). The firm was selected by a committee that awarded QES 83.5 points out of 100. The closest contender was Barowka & Bonura Engineering with 74.75 points.
Categories that were judged by the committee were:
- Background and experience of the firm
- Personnel/Professional qualification & spec. knowledge
- Capacity to accomplish work in required time
- Past performance for parish contracts
- Firm's understanding of the project and the parish's needs
This will not be the only project of its kind, Harrell said, several neighborhoods throughout Livingston Parish experience this issue during heavy rains or storms.
Pine Bluff was just the first project to be approved, Harrell explained.
"Any time you're working with FEMA, it's about paperwork," Harrell said, "sometimes they send it back ready to go, sometimes it needs clarification - it's a process."
As other projects come clean from FEMA and are shipped through the committee for engineering approval, Harrell will bring them to the Parish council for final approval and acceptance of the grants.
