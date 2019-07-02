LIVINGSTON - There's going to be some added ways for citizens to stay alert, thanks to the parish council.
First, in Albany, the parish council approved the Department of Public Works to install traffic control devices on Coker Vail Road. To be installed were two stop signs; 'Caution, Pedestrian Crossing' signs; and crosswalk striping.
District 9 Councilman Shane Mack requested the additions to help Ferrara Fire Apparatus' workforce, many of whom have to cross the street to get to work. Several businesses are up the street from the intersection of James Chapel Road.
Mack was unsure of the cost of the implements at the time of the meeting but, when asked by an audience member, stated that the parish would be paying for the entire project.
Next, District 5 Councilman R.C. 'Bubba' Harris requested 'No Dumping' signs be installed on Hillon Hood Road, which connects 4-H Club Road and Highway 16 near Hebron Baptist Church.
According to Harris, he and local residents have and deal with consistent dropping of all types of trash along the emptier side of the road near it's intersection with 4-H.
The council approved the signs unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.