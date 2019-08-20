DENHAM SPRINGS - At their first meeting of August, the parish council approved a preliminary plat for a new school campus.
Unfortunately, it wasn't quite the final step Southside Elementary and Junior High - which will utilize a combination campus after the old schools were torn down post-flood - needed to begin construction.
According to Superintendent Joe Murphy, the system is still waiting on some pieces from two entities which have become infamous in Livingston Parish - FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers.
From the Corps, the system will need a permit to recognize wetlands mitigation done for the property. The school's footprint on the site will expand, due to the combination campus and other factors, which required the board to pursue a wetlands permit for growth areas.
On the other hand, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is still in the mix, with a permit required from their office for 'Environmental Planning and Historic Preservation' (EHP).
Murphy said that the system has a meeting with FEMA on EHP next week.
"I'm feeling good about it, we've done a lot of preliminary work," Murphy said.
Once the permits are in hand, Murphy said, the board can put the project out for bid. He hopes that both permits will be in hand by October, no later than November, but at this point - he quipped - he's 'making no promises.'
"Until those permits are in hand, (the school system) can't move on this project," Murphy explained.
Both Southside Junior High, south of Denham Springs, and Southside Elementary on Range Avenue were declared 'substantially damaged' in the Great Flood of 2016, requiring demolition.
The school board elected to use the junior high campus for both schools, which will utilize a new school design as well. For the elementary campus, the board transformed it into a 'STEM and Robotics Center' for use by Denham Springs High School students.
