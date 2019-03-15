LIVINGSTON – A popular arts and crafts store will soon make its way to Livingston Parish.
Hobby Lobby plans to locate on Juban Road east of Juban Crossing, which would put it adjacent to a Chevron gas station and a Starbucks Coffee location currently under construction.
The Livingston Parish Council approved a preliminary plat for the location on Cassle Road at their meeting Thursday night.
The store will be located on a 5.36-acre property owned by Livingston Investments LLC, based in Houston. Ferris Engineering of Baton Rouge is listed as the project engineer.
The new location would mark the first in Livingston Parish for Hobby Lobby. The Oklahoma City-based chain was founded in 1972 by David Green, who had previously worked as a supervisor for a TG&Y five-and-dime store.
The privately-owned company has since expanded to include more than 800 stores. Area locations include three in Baton Rouge and one in Hammond.
