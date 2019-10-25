LIVINGSTON -- The parish ranks fourth in the state in opioid deaths at an average of 46 per year — a number that is 125 percent under reported, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHH).
In 2017, the number of opioid-related fatalities reached 55.
Cases of HIV and HCV in the parish have increased, as well, since 2009 by nearly 200 percent. This is also spread across a wider range of age groups, with many more cases in younger citizens, according to DHH.
All of this can be tracked back to needle usage increasing in popularity to inject drugs, DHH said.
These were the statistics presented to the Parish Council Thursday by DHH, which had come to discuss the introduction of an ordinance to establish a "Syringe Services Program" to the parish.
Although the measure was on the agenda as an introduction, the council agreed to introduce it at a later date. John Wascom (District 4) was absent, and Garry "Frog" Talbert (District 2) was against it. Talbert cited a family member who has to pay for their own equipment due to a health issue, and disagrees with the fairness of the program in distributing that same medical assistance for free.
A "Syringe Services Program" is any evidence-based program run by a governmental or non-governmental organization or individual that includes in its mission or function the storage or distribution of hypodermic needles, syringes, or other drug related supplies for a legitimate public health purpose of preventing the spread of bloodborne, infectious diseases.
An organization, including a nonprofit or community-based organization or local health department, shall be authorized to provide needle and syringe exchange services to prevent and reduce the transmission of communicable diseases through a needle exchange program.
Individual participants in such a program shall be offered an identification card by the organization that readily identifies the person a lawful participant in the program.
Part of the parish's potential ordinance would exclude willing participants in the program from lawful prosecution.
According to the description written by DHH, the objectives of such programs shall include the following:
- Reduce the spread of HIV, AIDs, viral hepatitis, and other blood-borne diseases in the parish
- Reduce needle stick injuries to law enforcement officers and other emergency personnel
Programs established pursuant to this section may offer all of the following:
- Disposal of used needles and hypodermic syringes
- Needles, hypodermic syringes, and other drug use supplies in quantities sufficient to ensure that needles, hypodermic syringes, and other drug use supplies are not shared or reused
Educational materials on the following:
- Overdose prevention
- The prevention of HIV, AIDS, and viral hepatitis transmission
- Drug abuse prevention
- Treatment for mental illness, including treatment referrals
- Treatment for substance abuse, including referrals for medication assisted treatment
- Access to naloxone kits that contain naloxone hydrochloride that is approved by the FDA for the treatment of a drug overdose
Supplies and material distributed by a program pursuant to this section shall be distributed at no cost to participants.
Persons acting as employees or volunteers of an organization, including a nonprofit, community based organization or local health department, that provides needle and syringe exchange services to prevent and reduce the transmission of communicable diseases, or participants in such a program as defined in this section shall be guilty of distributing and/or possession hypodermic needles and syringes.
Parish Council chairman Shane Mack inquired as to how such a program would be funded. According to DHH officials, federal money is distributed for everything except the needle exchange, which will fall on state coffers.
"This comes at no cost to the parish," DHH officials said. "This is about excluding participants from the law and your support."
