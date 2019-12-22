Every year, the parish council has to approve certain services and commodities utilized by parish government.
This includes everything from gravel used by the Department of Public Works, pharmaceutical goods for the Livingston Parish Detention Center, and even the CPA firm that audits the parish's finances.
On Thursday, parish government approved bids for the aforementioned items, but Parish Councilman Garry 'Frog' Talbert brought up some concerns with the process during the approval of a CPA firm for the yearly audit.
Talbert said that he was concerned about not taking the low bidder, after it was recommended by finance director Jennifer Meyers that the council accept the bid from LaPorte, as they had an established, professional relationship with Livingston Parish government. The difference between their bid and Kolder, Slaven, & Co. was $3,000 for the same services.
"I'm not comfortable with obligating the next council to a contract that they might not approve of," Talbert said, with two councilmen in District 6 and 8 being replaced.
The rest of the council will remain the same.
Talbert went on to question the process itself.
"How many RFP's have we seen before they go out to bid?" Talbert asked the council rhetorically, holding up a '0' with his hand.
"None," was his answer to his own question.
Talbert said he had more than just an issue with the bid for the audit services - he had a problem with the whole RFP process. Not only was the council unaware some RFPs were going out for bid, but there was no committee to oversee the process or evaluate individual item or service bids, and there was no bid matrix provided (the usual analysis sheet for a bid or quote) to the council.
Parish Council Chairman Shane Mack (District 9) said that, as he understood it, Talbert's problem with the whole process but that the bids were not that much different, and perhaps (they council) should look at the whole process in 2020.
Talbert asked Parish Council attorney Chris Moody if there was a legal issue by taking the higher bid.
"Not if you provide a reason for taking (the higher bid)," Moody replied. Talbert asked if having a professional relationship would count as a reason, to which Moody told the council yes.
The council accepted the $52,500 bid from LaPorte to audit the 2019 financial statements from the parish, for report on June 30, 2019. The firm will analyze all the books for the parish, including expenditures, for financial health.
Lastly, the council agreed to look at the process for RFPs in 2020.
