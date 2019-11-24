LIVINGSTON - After contemplating the idea of changing the parish's 50th ordinance chapter, which deals with miscellaneous offenses, the council is taking the plunge.
The board introduced an ordinance Thursday that would amend the 50th chapter by adding section 50-15 - "Syringe Services Program."
A "Syringe Services Program" is any evidence-based program run by a governmental or non-governmental organization or individual that includes in its mission or function the storage or distribution of hypodermic needles, syringes, or other drug related supplies for a legitimate public health purpose of preventing the spread of bloodborne, infectious diseases.
That would open the door for a private company to partner with the state's Department of Health and Hospitals to provide a 'syringe exchange program.' The federal government will fund such a venture with grant money, with the exception of the new syringe which must be funded by other means.
Parish Council Chairman Shane Mack said that he was not for the program until he discovered that other means meant potential grants from non-profit organizations, or the state. After that, it was made clear to him that the parish would owe no money for the program - the ordinance was "simply allowing it to exist."
Mack also brought up the high rate of HIV and Hepatitis A in Livingston Parish. Both diseases are most often transferred by needle sharing, and Livingston is currently near the top of Louisiana when ranking cases of each.
Mack also continued to repeat that the program would come at no cost to the parish.
District 4 Councilman R.C. 'Bubba' Harris agreed. Harris said that the program goes farther than getting dirty needles off the street. Before the Department of Health and Hospitals came to the council in October to discuss the program, they held a seminar to explain the benefits - which Harris attended.
"Y'all all made me go by myself," Harris quipped, "but it was actually very informative."
Harris said that the program opens discussions with those who are on drugs about how to get off of them - offering means to counseling, rehabilitation, and work if necessary to help open the door to clean life.
A representative from the Department of Health and Hospitals confirmed that statement.
The parish ranks fourth in the state in opioid deaths at an average of 46 per year — a number that is 125 percent under reported, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHH).
In 2017, the number of opioid-related fatalities reached 55.
Cases of HIV and HCV in the parish have increased, as well, since 2009 by nearly 200 percent. This is also spread across a wider range of age groups, with many more cases in younger citizens, according to DHH.
All of this can be tracked back to needle usage increasing in popularity to inject drugs, DHH said.
According to the description written by DHH, the objectives of such programs shall include the following:
- Reduce the spread of HIV, AIDs, viral hepatitis, and other blood-borne diseases in the parish
- Reduce needle stick injuries to law enforcement officers and other emergency personnel
Programs established pursuant to this section may offer all of the following:
- Disposal of used needles and hypodermic syringes
- Needles, hypodermic syringes, and other drug use supplies in quantities sufficient to ensure that needles, hypodermic syringes, and other drug use supplies are not shared or reused
Educational materials on the following:
- Overdose prevention
- The prevention of HIV, AIDS, and viral hepatitis transmission
- Drug abuse prevention
- Treatment for mental illness, including treatment referrals
- Treatment for substance abuse, including referrals for medication assisted treatment
- Access to naloxone kits that contain naloxone hydrochloride that is approved by the FDA for the treatment of a drug overdose
Supplies and material distributed by a program pursuant to this section shall be distributed at no cost to participants.
Persons acting as employees or volunteers of an organization, including a nonprofit, community based organization or local health department, that provides needle and syringe exchange services to prevent and reduce the transmission of communicable diseases, or participants in such a program as defined in this section shall be guilty of distributing and/or possession hypodermic needles and syringes.
