Shane Mack has served as the fourth board president since the new council came into office in 2016.
Thursday night, he'll pass his gavel along to whomever the board nominates to serve as it's leader for the 2020 calendar year. That decision will come immediately following roll-call, as well as an election of a co-chairman of the board.
While various normal business is also on the agenda, including several approvals from the parish planning commission, the council will also discuss an ordinance introduction that would adjust the parish's process in the instance of post-flood disasters, specifically with regard to home inspections.
FEMA has been after the parish to widen their stance on post-flood home inspections, after the parish submitted 363 homes as "inspected" after the flood, when FEMA's data suggested that number should be closer to 4000.
According to Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Mark Harrell, once FEMA's budget is set for the new year, a team from Region 6 (Denton, TX) which governs the area will visit Livingston Parish to perform house-to-house site visits to handle substantial damage designations.
While the proposed ordinance would not affect that process directly, it would change how the parish would handle post-disaster inspections in the future. Namely, it would bring more control into the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, who would then utilize state and federal channels to secure the necessary manpower or resources to complete home inspections.
Currently, post-disaster inspections are handled through the parish's permit department, which is head by DeeDee Delatte. The parish has four building inspectors, and there is floodplain manager in the permit office and the office of homeland security and emergency preparedness.
After the Great Flood of 2016, Denham Springs and Walker accepted assistance from FEMA for inspection duties - the parish denied. It was not long after, according to local officials, that the parish realized they lacked to manpower to complete the task.
There are council members who informed the News that they have questions about the ordinance, which will be first discussed in ordinance committee at 5 p.m.
The full council convenes at 6:30 p.m.
