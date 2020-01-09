There was an issue when the agenda was constructed for the Jan. 9 meeting of the parish council.
Two of the new members had not been sworn in at the time of the meeting, and would not be until Sunday, Jan. 12. According to the Home Rule Charter, the election of new officers cannot be held until the first meeting when the new parish council members take their oaths of office.
So, the parish council has moved the election of a chairman and a co-chairman to Sunday, Jan. 12 at 3:30, immediately following the swearing in of two new parish councilmen who were elected in District 6 and District 8 - Gerald McMorris and Randy Delatte, respectively.
The council elected not to do the swearing-in ceremony on Monday, due to the LSU National Championship Game against Clemson.
They will host a special meeting after the swearing-in to do the election, as it was suggested the members to be nominated will not be present for the parish council's meeting on Jan. 23. Those two members are Garry 'Frog' Talbert (District 2) and Shane Mack (District 9), and it is expected that Talbert will be elected chairman.
