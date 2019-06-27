LIVINGSTON - It's difficult to read a manual if it's unclear how the individual parts work.
Therefore, the ordinance committee asked for a 'condensed version' of the Livingston Parish proposed sewer ordinance, and they received it from the ordinance's author Eddie Aydell - an engineer with Alvin Fairburn and Associates.
The first section of the new ordinance lists the purpose, which had seven points:
- To maintain and improve the quality of surface water and groundwater within the Parish
- To prevent the discharge of un-permitted wastewaters within the Parish
- To prevent the discharge of wastewaters that are not in compliance with applicable Parish, state, and federal standards to surface waters within the Parish
- To facilitate compliance with Parish, state, and federal standards, permits, and licenses by wastewater dischargers within the Parish
- To regulate public and private sewage works, sewage, and the collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of sewage within the Parish
- To establish the legal authority to carry out inspection, surveillance, monitoring, and enforcement procedures necessary to ensure compliance with this division
- To eliminate, or reduce the adverse impact of sewage discharges to impaired water bodies within the parish
On Thursday night, Aydell gave a presentation on what he called the 'high spots' of the ordinance, which he outlined with all capitals, writing in simple language.
-EVERYBODY IS RESPONSIBLE - According to Aydell, the new ordinance would place the burden on developers or owners as well as the sewer plant operator.
-FRANCHISE FEES WILL BE REQUIRED TO FUND THE INSPECTIONS AND OTHER PROGRAM COSTS - The initial, proposed fee is $5 per customer, per quarter to fund a department that would handle inspections, acquisitions, or anything that would be required through the ordinance.
Aydell suggested that the fee could be lower or higher, depending on how many systems - and therefore, customers - would require service.
-ALL SEWAGE WITHIN THE PARISH RIGHT OF WAY OR PUBLIC SERVITUDES SHALL BELONG TO THE PARISH AT NO CHARGE - According to Aydell, there are servitudes in every neighborhood that belong to the parish, usually 50 feet for the street and 15 feet on either side for utilities, for a total of 80 feet. Aydell suggested further compliance with the ordinance would require having this piece so that the parish will have no liability if they must assume control, and so that any piece of utility that exists in parish jurisdiction can be fixed by the parish, without approval.
"We're not trying to run people out of the sewer business," Aydell said, "we just want to make sure people are doing it right."
-SYSTEMS THAT ARE NOT IN COMPLIANCE WILL NOT HAVE ANY ADDITIONAL CONNECTIONS. NO BUILDING PERMITS WILL BE ISSUED - If there is a system that isn't within compliance, the parish can stop further homes from being built and attached to that system until it is brought into compliance.
-WHEN PUBLIC OR PRIVATE COMMUNITY SEWER BECOMES AVAILABLE, YOU SHALL CONNECT TO IT AND ABANDON YOUR INDIVIDUAL SYSTEM - According to Aydell, this statement stands alone - if a public or private building is within a 'reasonable' distance, it must tie in.
"We want to use common sense on this one," Aydell said, "If they're 2,000 yards away, we're not going require that they tie in, but if they're 60 feet, they should tie in."
The ordinance currently does not have a distance requirement.
A resident raised complaints on this portion during the comment period, stating that a sewer operator or company could charge whatever fees and tie-in requirements they wanted.
The ordinance committee agreed they would look in to limits.
-DEVELOPERS CAN NOT DEED THEIR COMMUNITY SEWAGE TREATMENT SYSTEMS TO ANY PRIVATE ENTITY. IT CAN EITHER RETAIN OWNERSHIP OR DEED IT TO THE PARISH - Aydell said that any developer, owner, or political subdivision that installs its own new community sewage system shall not deed that system to an individual or private company.
Any such transaction must be with Livingston Parish, unless otherwise agreed upon by the parish.
-PARISH COULD ACCEPT TREATED WASTEWATER OR UNTREATED WASTEWATER FROM A COMMUNITY PLANT OR SYSTEM, FOR A FEE - If agreed upon by the developer or sewer treatment individual, Aydell said the parish could agree to accept affluent, which is the discharge put into a sewer system, if the distance is reasonable and fees are paid.
-ANY MODIFICATIONS TO AN EXISTING PLANT SHALL BE SUBMITTED TO THE PARISH FOR REVIEW - This will help any inspection done by the department, created through the franchise fee, to keep up with plants that might be changed.
-PERIODIC REPORTING TO THE PARISH WILL BE REQUIRED - According to Aydell, this is another piece to help keep down labor requirements at whatever department that is created by the franchise fee.
-COMMUNITY SYSTEMS THAT DO NOT COMPLY WITH THIS ORDINANCE WILL HAVE 60 DAYS TO COME INTO COMPLIANCE.
-IF A COMMUNITY TREATMENT SYSTEM CANNOT BE BROUGHT INTO COMPLIANCE AND THERE IS ANOTHER PRIVATE COMMUNITY TREATMENT SYSTEM OR PUBLIC TREATMENT SYSTEM NEARBY, THEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO CONNECT TO IT IF CAPACITY IS AVAILABLE - Aydell says that this piece is borrowed from neighboring parishes, in an attempt to reward operators that remain compliant.
-THERE WILL BE INSPECTION OF COMMUNITY PLANS EVERY THREE YEARS, AND FINES FOR NON-COMPLIANCE CAN BE ISSUED
-THE PARISH MAY FIX PROBLEMS AND CHARGE THE DEVELOPER
The crux of the ordinance, Aydell said, circles around the Department of Environmental Quality and a new push for compliance. According to Aydell, the department isn't issuing new discharge permits because of issues of compliance.
"This is about being compliant and progressive," Aydell said. "DEQ is serious about this.
"I'm surprised we haven't heard from (DEQ) more."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.