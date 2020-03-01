The parish council is trying everything they can to stop a development on Buddy Ellis Road from receiving a property tax exemption.
Mostly because, according to council members, the parish is already operating on a razor thin budget.
But also, because the Capitol Area Finance Authority (CAFA) was granted authority by the legislature to grant tax exemptions to specific projects in the capital region. The project on Buddy Ellis Road is one of those projects, wherein the parish will lose not only, roughly $120,000 per year in property taxes, but the sales taxes on the building materials as well.
CAFA would also receive financial compensation for managing the tax exemption, to a sum of near $400,000.
Now, the council is seeking the Attorney General grant an opinion on whether or not that's legal.
The request comes after Garry 'Frog' Talbert (District 2) visited the East Baton Rouge Parish Council in February to deliver resolutions from the parish council, school board, and sheriff's office asking EBR not to approve the tax exemption.
All three entities were not against the development, only the exemption.
The council voted 8-1, with R.C. 'Bubba' Harris (District 5) being the only 'no.' The school board was unanimous in their resolution to not support the tax exemption.
However, the EBR council tabled the item one month while more information was gathered.
Talbert, after his testimony, said he had spoken with several EBR council members and believed there were some 'strong yes' votes, but also believed there were some 'strong no' votes. The key, he believed, were the votes on the fence who did not want to open EBR up to a liability lawsuit.
In order to combat those fears, Talbert had proposed seeking the AG's opinion, as well as finding someone to file a bill in this legislative session to end the ability for CAFA to delegate tax exemptions outside EBR, and rather let that responsibility pass to the parish.
The council is hoping to receive an answer, along with the bill being filed, before EBR meets in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.