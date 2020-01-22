A new councilman has wasted no time getting items on the first agenda of his term.
It will also be his first official meeting since being sworn in.
Randy Delatte, of District 8, has a smattering of items on Thursday night's agenda, but one focuses specifically on an entity whose office sits in district.
The Livingston Parish Convention and Visitor's Bureau (CVB) currently does not report their budget to the parish council on a yearly basis. According to the CVB's bylaws, however, the administration should be presenting annual financials to the board.
The CVB board will still have to vote on the matter.
The CVB's budget currently shows revenues - both tax and federal - of just over $600,000, with a budget spillover of $125,000 in the green, leaving $1,025,000 in the bank. The CVB has four employees, including Edwards himself, as well as Assistant Director Jonathan 'JT' Taylor as well as two part time office employees.
That lack of annual reporting, combined with the bylaw action at the most recent board meeting, sparked Delatte to request a report from Edwards.
The seven member CVB board is made up of appointed individuals from a few council districts. Parish Councilmen Garry 'Frog' Talbert of District 2, and Maurice 'Scooter' Keen of District 3 have no appointments despite having two destinations that are among the most popular in Livingston Parish - Tiki Tubing and North Park / PARDS, respectively.
Edwards recently visited the Master Plan Committee to push a civic center for Livingston Parish, which he figures would cost $50 million and take $500,000 a year to maintain. Edwards said the CVB is unable to collect enough money for such a venture on its own, but grant funding is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.