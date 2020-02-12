After the parish council’s first attempt to vote in a chairman ended in a 4-4 tie, with councilman Shane Mack absent, their second round went relatively smoothe.
By unanimous vote, for both, councilmen Mack (District 9) and Garry ‘Frog’ Talbert (District 2) were voted in as chairman and co-chairman, respectively. They will serve out their terms for one year.
During that year, sub-committees of the council will meet for specific purposes, ordinances and finance. The ordinance committee takes up issues with current laws, and also discusses the introduction of new laws.
The finance committee receives monthly reports from the parish finance director, and discusses any potential changes to the financial path of the parish.
Both committees are structured to be guiding bodies to make recommendations to the full council, their work is not set in stone.
The members of those committees in 2020 are:
Finance
- Jeff Ard (District 1) - Chairman
- Scooter Keen (District 3)
- Gerald McMorris (District 6)
- Bubba Harris (District 5)
Ordinance
- Tracy Girlinghouse (District 7) - Chairman
- Keen (District 3)
- Garry ‘Frog’ Talbert (District 2)
- Shane Mack (District 9)
With that business done, however, Talbert said that he will continue to push for a new committee that he brought up at one of the parish council’s January meetings.
That committee will focus on procurement.
Talbert’s desire to form the committee came from that very same meeting, when the parish council was presented with scoring sheets from the office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness director Mark Harrell.
Talbert brought up concerns with the full body of applications the council was set to view and potentially approve Thursday night. Talbert said he was concerned with the consistency of the grant application scoring process, as well as disappointed that a certain engineering firm did not receive a contract - despite the fact they already work in the area where the project would be enacted.
Talbert cited a B. Janes, an employee of the Livingston Parish Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, as someone who was inconsistent. For an Allen Bayou project, which is in Gravity Drainage District 1, the scoring group awarded it to All South Engineering.
All South won by 1 point, despite Quality Engineering having higher scores in Background and Experience in previous projects for which QES applied. In this particular instance, Janes awarded them 15 points, out of 30.
All South, who had been awarded as low as 15 points in other projects up for vote on Thursday, received a 25 on the Allen Bayou Project.
A Gravity Drainage District 1 board said that the process didn’t seem “kosher” to him at the meeting Thursday night. Buford Elliot said that he put behind Quality Engineering, as they know the area since they are the engineering firm who does all of Gravity 1’s work.
That interaction pushed Talbert to call for the formation of a committee that would be responsible for analyzing and reviewing requests for proposals (RFP) and requests for quotations (RFQ) issued by the parish.
The necessity for RFPs and RFQs for certain projects also spurred him to push for the formation of the committee, as he believed the parish was not issuing the appropriate amount of those requests for certain projects.
“I feel like there should be more eyes on these projects and the requests for them,” Talbert explained to the News.
“Right now there’s a ton of money flowing through the parish, from the state and federal government, and the council often doesn’t have any time to look at it until it appears before (the board) for approval.
“It’s difficult to be fiscally responsible that way.”
Talbert said that he wants to bring the issue back up at the Feb. 27th meeting of the council, as he believes he’ll have the members necessary to serve on the committee.
The parish council adopted an ordinance to begin meeting at 6 p.m. instead of 6:30 p.m. at their Feb. 6 meeting.
