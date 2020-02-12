Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.