The parish council will make a decision Thursday.
A decision that might be tough for some council members due to employment.
At the council's second January meeting of 2020, Parish President Layton Ricks asked the board to consider moving the meeting time up from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. His request came after expressing concerns for his department heads who give regular reports to the council.
Ricks said that his department heads must 'hang around' after the work day, usually closing at 5 p.m., until it's time to deliver reports after the council meeting began.
The council agreed to the request with little fanfare, with board members bringing up some recent meetings that lasted two and three hours. The council introduced the ordinance at that meeting, to move up the time, and will vote on it Thursday night, Feb. 6.
However, some council members work in plants Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes and have had difficulty making committee meetings in the past, which usually started at 5 or 5:30 p.m.
Shane Mack (District 9) missed several ordinance committee meetings in 2019 due to career responsibilities. It was never a problem, councilman Garry 'Frog' Talbert (District 2) said after one ordinance committee meeting, because it was 'the nature of the beast' for some of the guys and 'usually' didn't affect having a quorum.
Talbert was the chairman of that committee in 2019.
Councilman Jeff Ard (District 1) did raise a concern about citizens being able to make the meetings as well, which is why he believed the meeting had never been moved back to 6 p.m. from 7 p.m., but rather 6:30 p.m.
Other boards who meet in the area have the following start times:
- School board - 7 p.m.
- Denham Springs - 6 p.m.
- Walker - 6 p.m.
For now, the council will meet at 6:30 p.m. to vote on the ordinance.
