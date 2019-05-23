LIVINGSTON - Sometimes you have to give a little to get a little, and that's the mantra the Livingston Parish Council took Thursday night when they unanimously approved an Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP) request.
Gator Millworks, who has moved from Highway 16 north of Denham Springs to a location on U.S. 190 between Denham Springs and Walker, requested the ITEP on the $6.9 million expansion. The exemption will remove 80% of that value from the tax rolls, on a 10-year renewal plan.
For the parish council, who assesses 7.32 mills on property, $44,391 would be the total collections exempted over the 10-year period, with $11,098 still being absorbed as revenue.
Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor presented the numbers to the council on a spreadsheet, stating several times that the council had the lowest millage and had to do what was best for themselves.
According to Taylor, the total amount exempted across all property tax collection agencies is $727,896, with $181,974 collected during that 10-year span.
"There are economic growth factors that have to be considered that aren't in this report," Taylor told Robin Parrott, who had inquired about the final numbers.
"That's not his responsibility," Councilman Garry 'Frog' Talbert said. "He gave us his analysis on the property taxes, including exemptions and the depreciation on the building.
"The fact of the matter is, we'll get it back in the sales tax."
Five mills of the parish's property taxes collected are earmarked as part of the road and drainage funds, and that fund also collects a 1-cent sales tax, 75% of which stay with roads and the other 25% go to maintenance for the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
According to a sales spreadsheet provided to the parish council, Millworks projects sales to grow 250% over the next 10 years with the business' expansion, offering the council a revenue model of $783,039 worth of sales and use taxes, across all eligible taxing entities, during the time of their exemption.
Millworks projected roughly half that, or $397,765, if the expansion were not to take place.
With the growth, the parish's portion of that sales tax collection would be $174,008.81, and $88,392 without.
Millworks has grown since the flood, and informed the School Board's budget committee on Tuesday that they had already hired 10 new people. However, the company has reached storage capacity for raw materials and needed the expansion according to President Chad Foster.
Without a capacity increase, Foster said, the growth won't come.
Governor John Bel Edwards signed an executive order in 2016 to move ITEP requests to local boards and also required that any ITEP also come with job creation. Millworks has committed to five new jobs, but they expect more Foster said.
At minimum, the expansion would come with 5 new jobs, with $250,000 in payroll.
When the council was asked, by Parrott, what would happen if the jobs requirement was not met, LEDC President David Bennett explained that Gator Millworks will be audited yearly.
"If they don't meet the requirements, or stop meeting the requirements, they lose their ITEP," Talbert said.
Gator Millworks' ITEP request was supported by Walker High School, Livingston Economic Development Council, the Livingston Parish Chamber, and Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC).
Both Principal Jason St. Pierre of Walker and Foster said they are in discussions for a woodworking and cabinetry class at the high school, to expand on their broad range of vocational offerings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.