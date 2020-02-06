The parish council made a decision.
And that was to move up the meeting time to 6 p.m. It was previously 6:30 p.m.
Vanessa Williams, a resident of Livingston Parish, was concerned about members making it to the meetings. Several council members work in East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parishes, and concern was raised for making it on time to meetings.
Shane Mack (District 9) missed several ordinance committee meetings in 2019 due to career responsibilities. It was never a problem, councilman Garry 'Frog' Talbert (District 2) said after one ordinance committee meeting, because it was 'the nature of the beast' for some of the guys and 'usually' didn't affect having a quorum.
Talbert was the chairman of that committee in 2019.
Councilman Jeff Ard (District 1) did raise a concern about citizens being able to make the meetings as well, which is why he believed the meeting had never been moved back to 6 p.m. from 7 p.m., but rather 6:30 p.m.
Other boards who meet in the area have the following start times:
- School board - 7 p.m.
- Denham Springs - 6 p.m.
- Walker - 6 p.m.
Parish President Layton Ricks asked the board to consider moving the meeting time up from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. His request came after expressing concerns for his department heads who give regular reports to the council.
Ricks said that his department heads must 'hang around' after the work day, usually closing at 5 p.m., until it's time to deliver reports after the council meeting began.
