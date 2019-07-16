LIVINGSTON - The parish council voted to keep their property tax finances the same for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
With a unanimous agreement last Thursday, before Hurricane Barry sent the parish into a preparatory scramble, the nine representatives set the millage rates for the next 12 months, totaling 11.32 in the parish, 10.16 inside a municipality with it's own property tax rates (Denham Springs, Walker). They are:
- Parish - 2.32 mills
- Parish, inside municipality - 1.16 mills
- Road Equipment & Maintenance - 5 mills
- Library bond - 1.5 mills
- Health unit - 2.5 mills
The 2.32 mills for the parish is used for general expenses, while it is cut in half inside the municipalities mentioned above.
Road equipment and maintenance is placed inside the road fun to help with those activities as part of the road program.
The library bond goes to fund the library's expansion of several sites, including the new computer labs and presentation rooms attached to the Denham Springs - Walker branch location on U.S. 190.
The 2.5 mills for the health unit is one part of three revenue streams that go to operations of the location in Livingston. The other two funding streams are health-related permits, and state funding.
