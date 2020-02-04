It has been a bumpy road for nine board members to elect their leadership.
The group attempted to make an election at their first meeting in January, however that vote was shot due to the Home Rule Charter which states that the newest group of councilman must be sworn in before a new chief can be elected.
They would not be sworn in until the next Sunday.
At the second meeting in January the group split their vote, 4-4, as Shane Mack (District 9) was absent. The votes broke down as:
- Girlinghouse (District 7) - Talbert
- Talbert (District 2) - Talbert
- Keen (District 3) - Talbert
- Ard (District 1) - Talbert
- Wascom (District 4) - Wascom
- Harris (District 5) - Wascom
- McMorris (District 6) - Wascom
- Delatte (District 8) - Wascom
A temporary chair, with Garry "Frog" Talbert (District 2) being nominated, was suggested by Parish Council Attorney Chris Moody. That vote ended the same.
When nominating a co-chair, Delatte nominated himself and Jeff Ard nominated Tracy Girlinghouse (District 7). Randy Delatte (District 8) brought up during the vote that the position should be referred to as 'vice-chair' not 'co-chair.' That vote ended as:
- Girlinghouse (District 7) - Girlinghouse
- Talbert (District 2) - Girlinghouse
- Keen (District 3) - Girlinghouse
- Ard (District 1) - Girlinghouse
- Wascom (District 4) - Delatte
- Harris (District 5) - Delatte
- McMorris (District 6) - Delatte
- Delatte (District 8) - Delatte
Talbert then asked Moody how to move forward, to which Moody responded that perhaps the council should nominate a different temporary chair until the next meeting when the ninth member would be present for a tie breaker.
Delatte suggested that Roberts Rules of Order explained that the chairman, in his leadership role, should abstain from the vote to break the tie. At that time Ard's nomination came to light, which was approved unanimously.
Now, at their meeting on Feb. 6, all nine councilmen are expected to be in attendance and the vote will be held as the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
The council introduced an ordinance to back up the meeting start time to 6 p.m., however that has not yet been voted upon.
