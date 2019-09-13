LIVINGSTON -- The Livingston Parish Library system currently collects a 10-mill property tax. The vote, in 2013, passed with a 63 percent "Yes" for a 10-year renewal, so it wasn't due for another vote until 2023, expiring in 2024.
The fact that it appeared on the "Consideration of Action" agenda for spring elections raised eyebrows in Livingston Parish. The road tax millage, which is 5-mills dedicated to the Department of Public Works and the road program, was also on the "Consideration of Action" portion of the agenda - but was not due for a renewal.
Parish Councilman Shane Mack (District 9) had brought these items up for debate because he had intended to begin a discussion to re-dedicate 3 mills of the 10 mill library tax to drainage.
His move was countered quickly by parish councilmen Jeff Ard and Tracy Girlinghouse, who moved first to remove the item from the agenda. After they were told they couldn't, because Mack had already read the items, they moved to rescind.
Councilman Garry "Frog" Talbert immediately called for the vote and, while councilman Mack gave an impassioned speech while waving his gavel in the air about being on time for spring elections and talking about funding for drainage, he eventually began the voting process — a 7-2 agreement with Ard and Girlinghouse to rescind the items.
In a phone conversation with the News after the meeting, Girlinghouse was adamant that the council keep the funding for the libraries intact.
"They're so much more than just places for books," Girlinghouse explained, "they have computers for those who can't afford them; they help with forms; they offer courses... there's just so many great things going on at the library."
John Wascom (District 4) was the other "no" vote.
Mack did not specifically mention his intent to re-dedicate funds at the meeting but had discussed it with local officials and the library beforehand. The library's millage generates roughly $5 million per year, which would shift $1.5 million to drainage.
Mack's move came after talking with the master plan committee during its meeting Tuesday night, wherein both direction and funding were called to concern.
"I wanted to discuss the options to see how the loss in revenue would specifically affect the library system to see if they could still provide an award-winning service for the people of Livingston Parish," Mack said. "Looking at the financial reports, I believe they can."
Mack went on to say that he believed in "a few years" the 7 mills that would remain with the library system would return to current revenue levels. Mack believes that, currently, the library is "over funded."
According to the District 9 councilman, his proposal would be to use the re-dedicated 3 mills to fund a master drainage plan, through the master plan committee, and then continue using that revenue to fund projects that were determined to be high return on investment through a master drainage plan.
The drainage district that Mack resides in, as well as the one to the south, are both unfunded. They face revenue generation issues with a small retail base, for sales taxes, as well as a low property tax base. It's estimated that, in both districts, at least 60 percent of households are exempt from property taxes completely due to "Homestead Exemption."
Both districts tried to pass funding mechanisms in the year following the Great Flood of 2016, which failed.
The request came on the night after the parish's "Board of Review," which is an event wherein the parish assessor (Jeff Taylor) alerts the council to their tax base and requests an approval of the tax rolls to send to the tax commission.
According to Taylor, the property tax base has continued to rise, spurring Mack even further to take steps to re-dedicate.
Councilman Talbert also expressed issue with the current structure of the road tax, which — until Thursday night — had been the only item for renewal on the spring ballot.
He told The News on both the Morning Show and Podcast that he could not support the renewal if the current structure stays the same.
Talbert said that he'd prefer that election to be on the fall ballot of 2020, which will be a presidential election ballot, due to higher voter turnout. The spring 2019 election for mosquito abatement attracted 13 percent of registered voters in Districts 2 & 3. The presidential election in 2016 brought out over 80 percent of registered voters.
According to council attorney Chris Moody, the board will still have time to put the road tax on the spring ballot should they choose to do so.
