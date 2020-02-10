A series of letters, exchanged between the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) and Livingston Parish government, said that the parish was out of compliance with several FEMA programs.
This included the Community Rating System (CRS) which awards points to communities which participate in certain activities, with the potential earn reductions in flood insurance rates.
The other was the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), however issues which arose in East Baton Rouge Parish caused FEMA to rethink punishment for EBR and Livingston, instead opting to 'work' with the respective parish governments to try and find a solution.
As part of Livingston Parish's path to become compliant, the parish must inspect roughly 4,000 structures that FEMA determined to have been inside Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHAs). However, inspection of FEMA's list by local authorities showed that there were several repeat addresses on the list, narrowing the total down to 3,000, or close to it.
According to FEMA, the parish only inspected about 400 structures after the flood.
Inspections are used to determine substantial damage on properties, which is defined as a structure sustaining 50% or more damage to the value of the structure. Substantial improvement is much the same, stating that any reconstruction or renovation of a home past the mark of 50% must be considered substantially improved.
According to Livingston Parish ordinance, any home which sustains substantial improvement must be elevated.
In August, Livingston Parish Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Mark Harrell said that FEMA informed him they would assist with the necessary inspections of the 4,000 homes. Harrell did not state if FEMA had backed out of the agreement, but did inform the parish council in October that FEMA was going through budget forecasts and would not travel until 2020.
Now, it appears the inspection process rests - financially - on the parish.
Harrell informed the council Thursday that he did not have any contracts available for the board to approve, as none were returned from advertisements. However, no advertisements were placed in the official journal or the Advocate, and certain companies reached out to the council individually to state they could not find a request for quotation (RFQ) or a request for proposal (RFP) through national channels.
Harrell then asked the council if they would approve a resolution to allow Parish President Layton Ricks to sign a contract with an approved company that would perform the inspections, based on Harrell's recommendation.
Councilman Randy Delatte (District 8) asked what the nature of the resolution was - to negotiate or accept a contract. According to Harrell, it gave the parish government the ability to do both.
Councilman Garry 'Frog' Talbert asked Harrell about how much the parish would be considering for the contract, to which Harrell responded, "it varies, but I'm going to give you a range of $300,000 to $400,000."
Talbert inquired due to the fact that the council would have to appropriate the funds as a budget amendment, since the 2020 budget had already been approved.
During the meeting Thursday, Talbert threw out a number of $106 per inspection, per structure, which was the number as he understood it. Harrell said that it depended on the quote and company.
The council unanimously agreed to table the item until their Feb. 27th meeting.
On Friday, Talbert received a bid from a Baton Rouge-based firm, Plexos Group, LLC, which shipped him a quote of $98 per structure. The e-mail read as such:
Plexos Group, L.L.C. (``Plexos") is pleased to offer inspection services to support housing mitigation efforts throughout Livingston parish. Plexos Group, L.L.C. ("Plexos") is a privately held limited liability company providing disaster recovery services since its inception in 2012; and has supported the management of recovery programs exceeding $26 billion over the last 7 years.
Our team provides seasoned experts with a history of providing inspection services for large scale housing programs in multiple states; including over 35,000 inspections in 4 states and 2 U.S. territories. This includes FEMA and HUD funded programs.
Plexos offers the following fee structure based upon our limited understanding of the needs of the parish:
Basic Inspection services fee: $98.00 per structure
Number of structures: 3000 -4000
Scope of Inspection:
- Contact and scheduling with homeowner, as needed.
- On site verification of structure address
- GPS coordinates of structure
- Database search of structure flood elevation
- Up to 4 digital photographs of each structure
Deliverable:
Plexos will provide a digital file of all data recorded to the parish in the agreed upon format.
Timeline: Notice to Proceed + 45 days
Assumptions:
- The Parish will provide the pool of structure to be inspected upon notice to proceed.
- The Parish will provide necessary support to ensure structure owner participation.
We welcome the opportunity to meet with Parish officials to gain a better understanding of your inspection needs and discuss any additional or alternate services.
The bid was not clear as to whether or not it's fee structure and scope of work would cover the business required by FEMA for inspections.
During the meeting Thursday, councilman Tracy Girlinghouse (District 7) inquired as to whether or not the situation was time sensitive, to which Harrell replied 'Yes.' Girlinghouse then suggested that if a quote came in before the Feb. 27 council date, the board could call a special meeting to vote on accepting an agreement.
