LIVINGSTON - Concern still holds in the minds of homeowners after the Great Flood of 2016. ‘Could that happen again?’ they ask themselves, ‘If it did, I’m still in harm’s way.’
There are grant programs, offered through FEMA, which can help with those fears by moving homes out of the flood plain. Money is distributed through FEMA, but the parish itself will help guide applicants through the process.
Homeowners who have received structural flood damage to their residence may apply for mitigation through the Livingston Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) by contacting Sarah Allen at 225-686-3987 or e-mail at sallen@lpgov.com.
The mitigation process through FEMA includes two types - elevation or acquisition. Elevation is a multi-step process that includes engineering and construction to raise your home to one foot above base flood elevation. While this version of elevation requires flood insurance to be kept on the property for the rest of its days, it could decrease the cost of that flood insurance.
On the other hand, mitigation can also take the form of acquisition - which means, simply, that the government buys the property, demolishes any structures on it, and reclaims it as green space. The property will never again boast any type of construction or structure .
HMGP typically is a 75%/25% program. For elevations, this means that FEMA will pay 75% of the cost to elevate the home and the remaining 25% is the responsibility of the homeowner. For acquisitions, this means that FEMA will pay the owner 75% of the fair market value of the home. There are other cost share rates available with most applications. Cost shares are determined based on such things as your property’s flood history. If you do have available funds for a cost share, you may be eligible for additional assistance, but this is determined on a case by case basis. For example, Increased Cost of Compliance (ICC) is up to $30,000 through your flood insurance policy you may be eligible to offset some or all of your elevation cost share.
The parish asks that applicants note that submitting your information does not make you immediately eligible, the initial information submission is for recording purposes only. When an application for the parish becomes available, Mrs. Allen will contact the interested party.
Hazard mitigation grants can take several months or longer to process and the parish recommends that anyone who is interested apply as soon as possible. Also, per program regulations, if you applied through either City of Denham Springs or City of Walker you cannot apply through the Parish. This could result in both of your applications being denied.
