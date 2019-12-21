According to a report generated by the Livingston Parish Planning Commission, this is a very popular place to build a home.
And that isn’t likely to stop.
The parish’s planning commission showed that 7 subdivisions were approved in 2018, with 12 receiving approval in 2019. Those 7 subdivisions in 2018 account for 985 new lots according to preliminary plats, with the 12 subdivisions in 2019 adding up to 1,833.
Those were broken down as such:
2018
- The Preserve at Gray’s Creek - 165
- Foxglove - 303
- The Reserve at Live Oak - 29
- Laurel Lakes - 43
- Oak Hills Estates, 8th filing - 104
- Ellis Estates - 239 lots
- Indigo Trails, Phase 1 - 102
2019
- Whispering Springs - 986
- Livingston Farms - 30
- Bay Road Estates - 20
- Arbor Walk, 7th filing - 44
- Hunters Ridge - 188
- North Holden Acres - 16
- Juban Parc, 4th filing - 157
- Berry Ridge Subdivision - 77
- Riverbank Subdivision - 14
- Carlton Oaks, 2nd filing - 20
- Reserve at Eden Heights - 72
- Ellis Estates - 239
The planning commission stated that these reports reflected confirmed preliminary plats, they did not necessarily include final plats or ‘green lights’ for construction.
A recent agreement between the City of Walker, Parish of Livingston, and D.R. Horton regarding the ‘Foxglove’ development (Duff Road, 303 total lots) brought to light issues regarding development in Livingston Parish.
Most importantly, the parish’s ability to control it or, according to certain parish councilmen, lack thereof.
The agreement between the three parties included the necessity of construction of a turning lane at Duff Road and Burgess Avenue, as well as the addition of a traffic light there, as well.
Those requirements were listed through a traffic study done through the engineer of record and the Department of Transportation and Development. The study was based upon traffic counts only.
It was stated by an engineer with Forte & Tablada that the tight road widths - Duff Road is 18 feet wide - do not affect traffic studies.
Traffic studies, drainage studies, and waivers are the only mechanisms the council has to deny development. In most cases, however, they ask the developer to revisit the plan to remove the waivers and to act within the restrictions of the studies to move forward.
So, more often than not, the council will approve the preliminary plat as long as the developer works with the parish to solve their issues. The parish usually handles individual issues with developers, per Parish Council Attorney Chris Moody.
The council discovered that precident during the Premier Concrete issue.
Developers are interested in Livingston Parish due to the less restrictive covenants, as well as the affordability of land - making the parish a popular destination. While those 2,800+ lots will come into development, over 3,000 homes have sold in Livingston Parish in 2019 alone.
Parish Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse has stated, repeatedly, that he believes zoning will give the parish council more leverage when determining the priority and whether to approve a subdivision based on land use covenants, which would have home density baked into the law.
The council passed the 2013 version of the Master Plan, by ordinance making it law, in September. It will require revenue, however, to update the zoning portion to match today’s standards and take into account growth since 2013.
The council agreed to put money in 2020’s budget for those master plan upgrades.
The vast majority of the growth has come on the western side of the parish. However, the rise of Berry Ridge on Fayard Lane near Springfield has brought the issue to the eastern portion. Berry Ridge is proposing 77 lots, each lot taking about a 1/3 acre plat.
Fayard Lane is another 18-foot wide road.
Residents in the area were concerned as to the subdivision’s effect on traffic, drainage, and even the schools in the area.
Moody reminded the council of the last time they tried to block a subdivision without good reason - they were sued, and lost.
Girlinghouse took that chance to stump, again, for passage of zoning in 2020. Not 20 minutes before, Girlinghouse had just finished discussing the Foxglove solution for the Walker area.
