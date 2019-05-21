Parish President Layton Ricks has announced his bid for reelection as Livingston Parish President.
"Having been elected to office in 2011 and having served two terms, I am amazed at how much we’ve accomplished," Ricks said. "And yet, there's still more to do. I am confident that, as we continue to work together, our Parish will be a great place to live, work and raise a family for generations to come.”
President Ricks has focused on stabilizing the Parish budget, improving infrastructure, cultivating area growth, and improving the quality of life for residents. With more than 15 large projects completed it is obvious that Ricks' administration has accomplished much to improve the Parish.
This is due, in part, to precise planning of major projects as well as the successful management of Parish Government, most notably through the worst disaster to hit the Parish: the great flood of 2016.
“My goal after the flood was to work with other officials to get people back in their homes as quickly as possible,” Ricks said. “We certainly learned a lot in accomplishing that goal and have since implemented several new programs that will better prepare us to efficiently manage any future disasters that may come our way.”
The Parish budget, funded by grants and sales tax, is stable and the number of audit findings has been greatly reduced, which puts Livingston Parish in a better position for superior bond ratings. The 2019 budget was passed unanimously by the Parish Council with minimal discussion.
"Having a stabilized budget is imperative in accomplishing our goals for making Livingston Parish the best it can be,” Ricks said. “I'm dedicated to ensuring all taxpayer dollars are used wisely and efficiently and the budget remains stable."
Proper budget strategies lead to efficient use of available funds and increases in grant awards that stretch the budget even further. This opens the door for projects that otherwise might be limited in size and/or scope. Over the past two terms, Ricks’ administration was able to repair and/or replace more than 20 bridges throughout the Parish, something that has never been accomplished in the past. The success of this program is due in large part to the strategic use of state funds available to the Parish for these types of infrastructure improvements.
"We had to move fast in order to save several of the bridges, but with a unified effort of my administration and other area representatives, the bridges in Livingston Parish will be sound for many years to come," Ricks said.
These successful projects have become ongoing infrastructure improvement programs for Livingston Parish.
Other infrastructure improvements include plans to repair the weir and perform significant work on the Amite River and other major waterways. Continuation of the road overlay program for existing roads and related road drainage also remains a priority. Ricks stressed that proper drainage protects the durability of the base and asphalt work done under the overlay program.
“My administration will continue to make infrastructure a priority in Livingston Parish,” Ricks said. “The phenomenal growth of the Parish is due in part to infrastructure improvements. At the same time, growth places more demand on infrastructure. That makes it a priority for our administration.”
Ricks has always stressed the importance of unified government and cooperation between elected officials as a major factor in setting and accomplishing goals that will improve the way of life for the people of the Parish.
"We're one team for one parish, which just happens to be the best Parish in the state. Because of this, we've accomplished more than I ever imagined possible. At the same time, I have always been, and will continue to be, proactive in protecting our way of life here in Livingston Parish."
Ricks has implemented multiple Parish programs to improve the quality of life in Livingston Parish: A continuous waterway debris clearing program aimed at improving the water flow in rivers and canals; the Town of Walker Safe Room; construction of a fail-safe communications tower for emergency response situations; a litter abatement program established in conjunction with the Sheriff's office; and a renovation project at the old Courthouse to house the Juvenile Court.
While much has already been accomplished, Ricks continues to have strong goals for the future of the Parish. Those goals include major infrastructure improvements around Juban Crossing and implementation of improvements that will attract jobs and industry to the Parish like Epic Piping, the Pepsi Distribution Center, MCM Plastics, McDermott, and others.
"We started off the last four years with some very high goals, and we accomplished them.” Ricks said, “I have no reason to expect anything less of the next four years. I am excited to see what we can do together. I love Livingston Parish and I will never stop striving to make it the best it can be.”
Ricks serves as a member of the Executive Board of the Livingston Economic Development Council, is a committee member of the Metropolitan Planning Organization, and serves as a representative for Livingston Parish on numerous other boards and commissions. His work is important in promoting Livingston Parish and maintaining relationships with state and local officials.
Before his election to the office of Livingston Parish President in 2011, registered Republican Layton Ricks served on the Denham Springs City Council, the Board of Commissioners of Livingston Parish Sewer District 1, the Denham Springs Police & Fire Civil Service Board and the Denham Springs Planning and Zoning Board. He has been married to Susan Graul Ricks for 31 years. Together they have five children and six Grandchildren with another grandchild due in the very near future.
The election will be held Saturday, October 12.
