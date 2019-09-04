LIVINGSTON - Due to calls from local professionals, the parish president used his red pen.
Parish President Layton Ricks elected to veto an ordinance recently passed by the parish council regarding grinder pumps. The ordinance would require that the presence of the sewer implement be disclosed by the seller during a real estate transaction - it went on to say that real estate agents would be liable, as well.
That liability would include a fine and could so far as to include maintenance costs.
The ordinance was introduced by Councilman R.C. 'Bubba' Harris (District 5) after an entire subdivision lodged complaints due to consistent maintenance and repairs on grinder pumps for their homes, which were not disclosed in the purchasing agreement.
Separately, an individual resident named Eric Harrell has lodged complaints that parish inspections should have caught the grinder pump issues as none of them meet requirements for size, horsepower, electrical needs, or proper intake and outflow line size.
The News is currently pursuing those records.
Harris says he intends to re-introduce the ordinance, without the real estate agent portion, as requested by the parish president.
Ricks vetoed the ordinance on his return Friday from Washington, D.C. for arbitration with FEMA over inundated roads.
The parish president said that he reached out to the council to re-introduce the ordinance, without the 'real estate agent' piece, simply asking that the council focus on sellers being 'truthful' in their disclosures.
He also said that concern was raised in conversations with parish attorney Chris Moody as to the legality of placing a restriction on a professional license issued by the state.
During the meeting, in which the council voted 8-0 to pass the ordinance (Wascom, District 4, was absent), councilman Garry 'Frog' Talbert (District 2) asked Moody if he believed that 'asking if the home had a grinder pump' was enough to protect the real estate agent.
Moody said he 'believed that it was.'
However, complaints voiced during the meeting by real estate agent Taryn Creekbaum specifically as to the language in the ordinance and the inability for the council to enforce a barrier on her state-issued license struck home with the parish president. Ricks also said that he fielded multiple calls from real estate agents in the Livingston Parish area who were concerned about their liability if a potential seller lied during the listing interview process.
Ricks said the parish will reach out to the Realtor's Association, located in Baton Rouge and services the nine-parish area, to update disclosure forms to include questions about grinder pumps, specifically.
"It's a non-invasive way to make sure this gets taken care of," Ricks said.
Creekbaum discussed the realtor's association avenue at the council meeting wherein the ordinance was passed.
The next council meeting is Thursday, September 12 at 6:30 p.m.
