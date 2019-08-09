DENHAM SPRINGS -- Livingston Parish’s government and education leaders will speak at the State of the Parish Luncheon held by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Parish President Layton Ricks and School Superintendent Joe Murphy will speak at Forrest Grove Plantation.
Ricks will provide updates on the state of Livingston Parish as a whole, but a focus of the presentation will be drainage. The parish president will serve another four-year term in office after no one qualified to run against him in the Oct. 12 election.
School Superintendent Joe Murphy, who was elevated from assistant superintendent in May, will speak about the school system, which has nearly 26,000 students in 44 schools.
In addition to the speakers, the Leadership Livingston Class of 2020 will be announced at the luncheon.
The Chamber also will provide updates on elections, business advocacy and community initiatives, including the Litter Free LP initiative.
Check-in for the luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m., and registration is required to attend. General admission tickets are $35, while admission tickets for Chamber members are $25 if pre-paid by noon on Aug. 12. After that, member tickets are $30.
Event and registration information can be found on the Chamber website at www.livingstonparishchamber.org.
