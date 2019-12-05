LIVINGSTON - Questions arose during the introduction of the parish's proposed budget during the council's second meeting of November.
Those questions may spill over tonight at the Livingston Parish Council's first December meeting, wherein a public hearing will be held to discuss and potentially adopt the parish's $65 million budget.
During that November meeting, roughly $167,000 was added to account for grant matches to update the 2013 Master Plan's drainage strategy, as well as the piece related to zoning and land usage.
But, questions were asked about the road program - specifically the amount of funds that would be appropriated. According to the proposed budget, almost $29.5 million in revenues are expected in 2020, with $4.7 million going toward the road's debt fund, and the remainder goes to operate the capital 'road overlay projects' every year, as well as the operation of the Department of Public Works.
That debt is expected to be paid off in 2021, while the remainder goes toward expenses in the Department of Public works - which is $26,354,314 according to the budget.
Several councilmen, however, had questions about the amount of appropriations to overlay in the budget.
According to Parish Finance Director Jennifer Meyers, a portion of that money is carry-forward from 2019 road overlays that were not completed. The money, she said, is then added to the 2020 budget as the program finishes, with the remainder going to the next year's roads.
Currently, 2020's road budget is '0'd' out.
To add to that, council members expressed concerns that the 2020 road overlay program targets had not been addressed yet. Meyers said that the next year's road program is usually not completed until the current year's are in it's final stages.
The council suggested they find a better way to handle that process, which could come up in discussion Thursday night.
Overall, the parish is looking at the following revenues for 2020, when compared to 2019 (left figure):
- General - $9,020-997 -> $17,056,875
- Special Revenue - $43,875,281 -> $38,973,611
- Debt Service - $9,555,024 -> $9,782,660
- Total operations - $62,451,302 -> $65,813,146
According to the budget report, 41% of the parish's revenue comes from property and sales collections. Most of the remainder comes from grant funds, which are required to be included in revenue projects for approval.
The budget stipulates that the general fund will experience a $6 million drop, year-over-year.
