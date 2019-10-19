LIVINGSTON - There was a feeling of excitement in the school board meeting room Thursday, brought about as a presentation continued to show bigger and brighter heights.
Roughly a year after introducing the school system's 'STEAM Express' bus to the public, Livingston Parish Public Schools Technology Facilitator Nikki Lavergne gave a walk-through to the school board regarding the evolution and recognition the program has earned.
There have been over 150 training sessions with faculty and teachers of the parish's school sites, and over 65 public invitation visits - wherein citizens and their children got to see the bus first hand.
The converted bus, decorated to appear as a steam locomotive, is equipped with Wi-Fi, touch screen monitors, laptops and hands-on, interactive modules to help students learn a variety of subjects. The bus can travel to public gatherings, fairs, festivals, and some school sites which are still working on upgrades to provide a safe, technological, and fun learning atmosphere.
The flexible design allows educators to easily transition the bus set up from elementary-level activities to high school-level projects.
STEAM has also brought in several schools to get involved on the project, including designed t-shirts from Live Oak High School and key chains from the Literacy and Technology Center.
Lavergne said that the program can be felt beyond the parish, as members of other school districts in Louisiana, as well as state officials, have reached out with questions. But, it doesn't stop there - Lavergne even had a chance to help out a teacher in Malaysia.
"I'm not really sure how it happened," Lavergne said with a laugh. According to Lavergne, the woman in Malaysia said that the students have no formal education, so finding a way to get to them is a positive. Before Lavergne knew it, she was on a Skype call with Sarah Green in Malaysia who, like Lavergne, is a 'Google Innovator.'
"It was fascinating," Lavergne explained, "but it just shows how much recognition this program is getting."
According to Superintendent Joe Murphy, public questions have been raised as to the affordability of the project - especially amid flood recovery.
"I just want to emphasize that this whole project has been funded through businesses and private interests," Murphy explained at the end of Lavergne's presentation, "and every person that has worked on this project has volunteered their time."
Lavergne said the team that works with the bus has two trips coming - one to a state conference in New Orleans in December, focused on district-level communication and idea sharing. The bus will be making the trip with them, and the school system will have a chance to show it off.
The next trip is to Miami in January 2020. However, at present, the bus isn't making that trip - but Lavergne isn't giving up on the idea that easily.
"I'm hoping to change some minds on that," she said.
