LIVINGSTON - The parish council is diving deep on the road program. Namely - how to get all the infrastructure slated for overlay in a specific fiscal year, done in that calendar year.
In 2017, the program took a break - no roads received overlay work.
That pause gave the parish time to save up to apply for a grant, using the savings as the required match. The parish struck pay dirt, acquiring roughly $18 million to be split between 2018 and 2019.
The parish's road fund is left, yearly, with just a few million to do overlay projects as the rest goes to the road debt fund, as well as to fund the Department of Public Works. That grant award more than doubled the number of roads that could be done in a year.
But, it had an unintended consequence - it pushed the beginning of the overlay project back further in the year, so some 2018 roads meant for overlay in that year weren't finished until 2019.
And the 2019 program looks to be suffering from the same domino effect, with this year's overlay slated to be complete in June 2020.
The parish council was informed Thursday by parish finance director Jennifer Meyers that part of the reason the parish waits to declare the full list for road overlay in any given year is the availability of grant funding, as well as the first quarter's tax collection.
Both the state and the federal government do not make their full slate of grant funding clear until later in the year and, by law, if the parish dedicates funds to something specifically and holds no revenue for grant matches, they will either not be eligible for the funding or will come to the table too late.
Parish council chairman Shane Mack (District 9) shot back that there must be a way to set up the timeline so that all the roads can be completed in one year.
Councilman Garry 'Frog' Talbert (District 2) offered up two pieces in a suggestion. First, he said, was to wait until April to finalize the list and the grant funding. Second would be to take those roads that would be grant funded and add them to the current contract for the company doing the road overlay, to "keep the ball rolling" and avoid mobilization costs.
Mobilization costs are usually 17-18% of the contract, which if unspent can go back toward roads.
When questioned about monetary savings by not re-bidding a new year's road work, Billy Taylor of McLin and Associates said the parish actually saved a lot of money by staying with R.J. Daigle and Sons this year and keeping them mobilized, so the parish has data.
McLin and Associates is the engineer of record for the road program.
The council agreed to return to the road program in April to finalize a list for 2020, and wanted to push that it be complete in that calendar year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.