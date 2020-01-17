2019 saw Livingston Parish fall out of FEMA’s good graces.
Early in the year, the Federal Emergency Management Agency informed the parish that they would be removed from the Community Rating System (CRS), a scoring rubric that allows communities to move through point tiers to earn discounts on flood insurance. Activities include flood prevention ordinances; community outreach; and following FEMA guidelines.
Following FEMA’s permit guidelines was grounds for removal, as the parish offices were unable to match up flood elevation certificates with individual home permits. To add to that situation, it was discovered by FEMA that the parish only inspected roughly 383 homes in the wake of the Great Flood.
According to FEMA’s data, that number should have been close to 4,000.
Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Mark Harrell said that his office scanned the list of 4,000 properties identified by FEMA, and had culled the list down significantly due to ‘repeat addresses.’
However, FEMA still required the parish to produce a better plan for post-disaster response as part of their journey to get back into the CRS. Harrell produced that plan for the council Tuesday before the meeting, asking them to introduce it by ordinance on Thursday night, Jan. 9.
Harrell’s plan was to bring the post-disaster response into his department, a plan he began after his most recent trip to FEMA’s Region 6 headquarters in Denton, TX in August of 2019.
Councilman Garry ‘Frog’ Talbert, chairman of the ordinance committee, recommended that the council table accepting the packet until council members had more time to read the piece and seek guidance from third parties.
The District 2 councilman expressed concern with Harrell’s plan, as parts of it he believed went contrary to FEMA policy.
Talbert had already viewed the packet and sought guidance for issues and questions, reading off the following list during the meeting:
- LOHSEP controls the process and removes it from the Parish Permit Officials & Floodplain Administrators Completely, which is against FEMA guidelines
- There are no inspectors nor any certified building officials in LOHSEP to justify this move
- FEMA says that Chief Building Inspector and Substantial Damage Estimate Manager should be from the same field of expertise and housed within the Permit Office; this policy specifically excludes that. Why?
- Defines a Structural Elevation Project using incorrect elevation heights per FEMA and HUD guidelines setting up for confusion with the ordinance and requirements
- Rewords FEMA’s definitions for Substantial Damge & Substantial Improvement; packet should just use FEMA’s definitions to avoid issues
- Intends to put together standby contracts for inspectors when FEMA provides Substantial Damage Inspections for free, meaning no reason to sign unnecessary contracts
- Intends to use the Office of State Fire Marshal for inspections, but per Butch Browning his office has never been trained on substantial damage, nor are inspection teams available
- Inspections should occur in teams of 2, per FEMA guidelines, for safety and accuracy
- Through the packet, the chief building inspector has total authority to revise, deny, or reverse determinations but is not required to provide any reasoning, counter to FEMA requirements.
- Through the packet, the parish is not required to retain any records about isnpections that are revised, denied, or reversed.
Items 9 & 10 were specifically concerning to Talbert, as the initial reason the parish ended up on FEMA’s radar was due to poor record-keeping. According to Talbert, the only reason the parish was not removed from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) all together was due to East Baton Rouge being caught in a similar situation, so FEMA elected to work with both parishes than punish that many homeowners.
Currently, the parish’s permit office has one floodplain manager and four building inspectors, although there is no building official. LOHSEP has a floodplain manager of their own.
After the questions were read, Harrell said he would meet with Talbert and insisted that the packet he produced was approved by FEMA, and that he had actually looked for more ‘lee-way’ but that the final product was their iteration, with no intention of providing any room to change.
The News has reached out to FEMA for comment on communications with Livingston Parish government, confirmation on the alleged contradiction of the FEMA handbook and the parish’s new disaster response rulebook, as well as their overall opinion on the matter. The News had not received word from FEMA at press time.
