There’s a large amount of roads in Livingston Parish that have had the traffic count surpass the volume capability of the highway or thoroughfare.
In several cases, these roads fall under the parish’s jurisdiction and are their responsibility to maintain and keep up to standard.
However, parish funding in many cases has not been able to keep up with that level of growth. Roughly $4.5 million in debt strapped to the road program funding mechanism - part sales tax and part property tax - brings the total available funds for road overlay down to just shy of $2 million a year.
The parish skipped the road overlay program in 2017 to capture grant funds in 2018 and 2019 to expand their outlay budget for those two years, which paid dividends when the parish was able to utilize almost $20 million.
Still, those numbers come up short when looking at roads which have been innundated with residential growth in the past 10-15 years. Having to perform certain actions on the road, such as widening, combined usually with the length of the road makes the cost unaffordable for the parish.
Enter the MPO list, or Metropolitan Planning Organization. The Baton Rouge area is run through the Capital Regional Planning Commission (CRPC) who collect proposals for infrastructure projects in the capital region and grade them for potential funding.
Two roads have already gone through the MPO program, both in Denham Springs. Wax Road and Plantation Road, both just south of the city, received overlay treatment as well as minor widening.
Now, however, two big name roads are in the process of receiving an ‘MPO makeover’ - but delays are keeping work from progressing quickly.
Buddy Ellis is the current MPO project that has most residents, especially in the area, scratching their heads. However, a report from Chad Bacas of Forte & Tablada Engineering suggests that soon visible work on the actual road may begin.
- MPO projects have three stages:
- Project has state funds available and engineer is designing
- Project design is complete and bids are complete
- DOTD has accepted the project
The Buddy Ellis project is technically in stage three, but utility relocation still has 20 days for completion, according to a letter Bacas penned to Parish Councilman Gerald McMorris. AT&T being one of the final utility companies to move their lines, but relocation is necessary especially for a widening project.
The bridge on Buddy Ellis will have traffic shut down once that piece of the project begins, shortly after the utility relocation window closes. The bridge upgrade has a 270 day window.
Outside of the bridge, Buddy Ellis will be widened to 22’, up from 18’, and be overlayed. Subsurface drainage will be added to both sides.
After the Buddy Ellis project is complete, the same treatment will be given to Forrest Delatte, as the state did not want to work on both lateral outlays at the same time.
Dunn Road is also subject to a widening, overlay, and subsurface drainage added. However, utility relocation has hampered the project as well, causing parish councilman Maurice ‘Scooter’ Keen to request a moratorium on development until the project is complete.
Current outstanding Dunn Road relocation includes water lines from Water District 2. Timelines are unknown.
Other MPO projects that are currently underway:
- Linder Road bridge replacement
- Sims Road overlay
- Amite Church Road overlay
MPO projects usually require a 10% local match for the work, which opens the door for local governments to tackle larger projects.
