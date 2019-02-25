DENHAM SPRINGS – A candidate for state representative wants to ensure Louisiana attracts and retains the best personnel on the streets and in the classrooms.
It all starts with better pay, said Lori Callais, who officially kicked off her campaign Feb. 24 for the District 71 House seat in the October 12 primary.
Current officeholder J. Rogers Pope will run for the senate seat held by three-term state Sen. Dale Erdey, whose tenure will end due to term limits.
Callais, a lifelong resident of Denham Springs, spent 30 years as a teacher in the Louisiana public school system. Improved pay could serve as a catalyst to fix other challenges the state faces, she said. She believes pay hikes for teachers would help the retain quality educators and pull Louisiana public schools from the bottom of the list nationwide.
The state needs quality teachers, many of whom have left because they are not paid or treated as professionals. Many have sought greener pastures either in private schools or other careers, said Callais, a moderate Democrat.
Retention of accomplished teachers would also help the state in its push to improve test scores.
The same approach should apply to firefighters and police officers, who put their lives on the line daily, she said.
“We always hear 'Back the Blue,' but we need to back the blue with green,” Callais said.
She also believes an aggressive push for improved infrastructure would help the state. The upgrade of roads and highways throughout Louisiana would create a better quality of life for residents and help attract more industry to the state.
Lawmakers should vote with their conscience and not follow party lines, Callais said.
“I’m not one of the good ol’ boys,” she said.
Calais is a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University. She is married to Al Calais, a local certified public accountant, and they have three daughters – Amanda and Tori Callais, and Dr. Kaitlyn Stafford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.