Pediatrics at Juban celebrates location with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Pediatrics at Juban (formerly Kid Med) recently celebrated its new location in Juban Square with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Nurse practitioner Briana Mayo, her husband Chad, and nurse practitioner Jennifer Kepper, who is one of their providers, were on hand for the ceremony. They were joined by Pediatrics staff, representatives from the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, family, and friends.
The Mayos are the owners of the clinic that was previously located in the Dixon Memorial Complex.
“We wanted something new and shiny, so we decided to move over to the Juban area and changed the name a little bit as well,” Briana Mayo said.
The move has been great for the clinic, which has attracted much walk-in traffic from the nearby stores. They have already outgrown the space and are looking to expand in the future to include another provider and do extended hours to prevent patients from having to go to the ER or Urgent Care.
Mayo is a native of Denham Springs with 18 years of pediatric and neonatal experience. Kepper is also a native of Livingston Parish, with 15 years of nursing experience and five years of home health background.
The clinic, which sees patients from newborn to 21 years old, is located at 10130 Crossing Way, Suite 335 in Denham Springs. It can be reached at (225) 667-2777 or by visiting www.kidmedpeds.com.
