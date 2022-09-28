Pediatrics at Juban celebrates location with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Pediatrics at Juban (formerly Kid Med) recently celebrated its new location in Juban Square with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

 Photo from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce

Nurse practitioner Briana Mayo, her husband Chad, and nurse practitioner Jennifer Kepper, who is one of their providers, were on hand for the ceremony. They were joined by Pediatrics staff, representatives from the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, family, and friends.

