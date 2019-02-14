WALKER – PetSmart has awarded the Walker Animal Shelter a $8,400 grant to help with spay and neuter costs, according to a city official.
City Chief of Operations Jamie Etheridge announced the grant’s award at the City Council meeting on Feb. 11.
“The relationship we’ve built in approximately a year and a half with PetSmart has been helpful,” Etheridge said.
“PetSmart has been good with grant money and helping with adoptions,” he said, allowing Walker to bring its potential adoptees to the store at Juban Crossing and improve the chances of finding homes for them.
In 2018, the animal control office adopted out 159 animals, 87 through pet adoption days held at the PetSmart store, Etheridge said. Another 33 animals went to rescue groups, and 12 were reunited with their owners, he said.
The grant will help animal control pay for spaying or neutering before an adoption, speeding up the adoption process, Etheridge said.
The shelter has animals spayed or neutered after someone chooses one, so the adopter has to wait a few weeks and come back to pick up their new pet, he said.
“Sometimes they don’t come back; they don’t want to wait. They go to another shelter,” Etheridge said. He credited the work of Animal Control Director Mary Gray and council member Scarlett Milton Major with working with PetSmart.
In related news, Etheridge said a dog run is being built at the animal shelter on Ball Park Road near the Department of Public Works building, to exercise dogs in a gated area.
“Now they are walking out by the park and if they get off the leash, they have to chase the animal," he said.
The dog park at Sidney Hutchinson Park is in its final stages of work, Etheridge said.
The fencing and concrete are complete, and signs went up last week, he said.
A water fountain for pets is coming through a business donation, he added. The dog park, with two areas for large- and small-breed dogs, will be opened after the fountain is installed, he said.
