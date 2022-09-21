PitStop Car Wash officially opens in Denham Springs

PitStop Car Wash is taking over in the former Ollie’s location in Denham Springs with a full re-branding marked by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 2.
Heath Starns, district manager, and his team were on hand for the event, as well as representatives from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
The Ollie’s brand was acquired by Mammoth Holdings, which is headquartered in Atlanta and operates 107 conveyor car washes under multiple brands across the U.S.
The PitStop brand has two locations in Livingston Parish — Denham Springs and Walker — with a total of 14 locations along the Gulf Coast including Slidell, LA, Gulfport and Waveland, MS, and Fairhope and Foley, AL. At least two more are coming soon.
PitStop is located at 1615 S. Range Avenue and offers a number of options including single wash and monthly Fast Pass memberships which can be purchased online at https://www.acleancarfast.com/ and used at any of their locations.
They are open seven days a week with varying hours.
