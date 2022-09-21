PitStop Car Wash officially opens in Denham Springs

PitStop Car Wash is taking over in the former Ollie’s location in Denham Springs with a full re-branding marked by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 2, 2022.

 Photo from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce

Heath Starns, district manager, and his team were on hand for the event, as well as representatives from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.

