For many in Denham Springs who are active on social media, it's been the talk of the town - especially for residents near the downtown area.
Most reviews and opinions on the situation were negative, which was reinforced by applause after the Denham Springs Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend not to approve the re-zoning effort on E. Railroad Street, which would pave the way for a multi-family, low-to-moderate income housing development.
The vote was 4-2, with Ray Riley and Bill Lawson being the only two 'yes' votes to approve the re-zone. However, the final vote rests with the city council as the planning and zoning commission are non-paid, appointed volunteers and cannot make decisions for government.
Denham's council voted, at their February meeting, to move their decision on the subject to Mar. 23 after citizens expressed concern over the amount of time the board would have to consider planning and zoning's recommendation. The city council met Tuesday night, Mar. 10, immediately following the planning and zoning meeting - the same type schedule they had in February.
Now, the council will wait two weeks to consider their decision, and Fred Banks - director of the Denham Springs Housing Authority - will have to consider a backup plan.
Banks had sought the re-zone of the Delta Concrete facility, and then purchase, due to it's location - specifically it's flood elevation. The current location of the Denham Springs Housing Authority housing is well below base flood, and new construction would require elevation and, supposedly, elevators.
Neither FEMA nor HUD fund elevators.
So, Banks set out to find another five acre tract for the proposed development, which would have 52 units total:
- One building with 10 units
- One building with 12 units
- 15 duplexes, 2 units each
If the city council follows through with planning and zoning's recommendation, Banks will have to find another five acres for the site, somewhere else inside the city limits.
Due the housing authority's connection with the city, the new development must be inside the city limits by law.
The city council will meet to discuss the matter on Monday, Mar. 23 at 6 p.m. in the new city hall on Hummell Street. To read the full saga, including concerns for the development, click the link below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.