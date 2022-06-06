The vote on a proposed — and divisive — subdivision was tabled for the second straight month, once again due to public notification issues.
During its June 1 meeting, the Livingston Parish Planning Commission voted 5-1 to push back a vote on the preliminary plat for Valere Subdivision to July. The deferment came after it was revealed that the phone number posted on the sign is not in service.
In May, the Planning Commission pushed back any action on the subdivision after it was revealed that one of its signs was short of the required height, per the parish's public notification ordinance.
Bobbette Larkey cast the lone dissenting vote in the June meeting, arguing that the plat should’ve been denied given the ordinance violation for the second consecutive month.
The decision on Valere — a 319-acre, 714-lot subdivision located just outside the French Settlement village limits — came after more than two hours of public comments and debate among residents, engineers, commissioners, and other elected officials.
Located near Louisiana Highway 444 and Jack Allen Road, the proposed neighborhood is being developed by Ascension Properties, which has multiple large subdivisions in the parish working through the system.
Along with posting a number that doesn’t work, residents argued that developers are including land in the proposed subdivision that they don’t own.
Engineers, however, argued that all the ordinances in place have been met but that title work is not typically complete until later in the process, repeatedly stating the preliminary plat is “only a conceptual plan.”
One resident, Gary Aydell, said one of the subdivision’s signs was placed on his property, property he confirmed is his after obtaining records from the Clerk of Court’s Office. Aydell said he tried calling the number listed on the sign to have it removed and that both times he got a message saying the number was “not reachable.”
“The sign appears to fulfill your regulations, but if you can’t contact the name on the sign, I don’t know what good the sign is,” Aydell said.
Aydell said whoever put the sign on his 16-acre tract of land was “breaking the law” and asked the commission if people are allowed to trespass on a landowner’s property to fulfill the public notification ordinance.
“Whoever put up the sign was trespassing on my property,” he said.
Deric Murphy, of Quality Engineering, said his office used “several reference maps” and maps from the Assessor’s Office to determine the layout for the preliminary plat. He said some on-the-ground survey work has been done but that boundary surveys will be conducted in the next phase.
“If it does change, we do have to come back in front of this body,” he said. “Right now, we’re acting off the best information that we have.
An attorney representing the developer noted that title work is “often not necessarily complete” when a preliminary plat is submitted.
“If in fact the lots move and have to change, to the extent that your code requires us to come back here for a major change, we’ll certainly be back here and go through that process,” attorney Erik Piazza said. “But it’s almost impossible, particularly on something this size, to address every single title issue on the front end.”
Another resident, Scott Lobell, said developers are giving commissioners “misinformation” and that there would be four “significant” changes if developers are forced to take out Aydell’s property, which he believed are grounds for denial.
A land surveyor by trade, Lobell argued that, “A preliminary plat should be developed off of the right information” and that the commission should deny the plat until the issues are corrected.
“The title and survey work needs to be done before you present a preliminary plat,” Lobell added later.
Commissioners repeatedly said they are not giving developers the chance to begin any type of construction and that acceptance of the preliminary plat simply allows the process to move forward.
“We’re not giving them authorization to clear lands, put roads in, and start building houses,” said Planning Commission Chairman Joe Koczrowski. “We’re giving them permission to start doing the studies that they need to do. That’s all we’re doing. We’re not authorizing them to turn a shovel and start any kind of construction.”
There has been much controversy surrounding Valere for months, even before any plans were formally submitted.
In March, the French Settlement Board of Aldermen passed a resolution formally opposing the “residential subdivision located on Louisiana Highway 444.” Village leaders said the subdivision would “adversely affect the quality of life” for residents and that it would result in “negative storm impact, increased traffic, school overcapacity, and inadequate police and fire protection.”
In its resolution, the village asked the Livingston Parish Council to support a moratorium on further development. The council eventually adopted a 60-day moratorium that went into effect May 27. Valere, however, is not subject to the halt in development since it was submitted before the moratorium went into effect.
During an interview in April, French Settlement Mayor Haley Taylor said since the neighborhood is outside village limits, the Board of Aldermen could do little other than formally oppose it. But she noted that it would negatively impact the village’s 1,200 or so residents already living there.
“It’s too much growth at one time,” she said. “It’s irresponsible. What are we gonna do? That’s too many people at once.”
Many French Settlement residents have attended the last several parish council meetings to voice their opposition to the subdivision, with many also airing their feelings on social media.
“This subdivision will be right next door to me,” said Sherry Martin in a May meeting. “I’ve never flooded on my property before, not ever. If I have flooding due to this, it will have a significant impact on my property, then how will I be compensated?”
The debate continued into Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting, with much of the focus on the unresponsive phone number and the sign possibly being on the wrong property.
Larkey and other commissioners said they tried calling the number numerous times without getting an answer, something Planning Director Sam Digirolamo said was his biggest concern.
Commissioner Gerald Burns also took issue with the sign possibly being placed on the wrong property.
“I’ve never seen a sign on the wrong property before,” Burns said.
Multiple council members spoke during the meeting, as well.
Randy Delatte, of District 9, urged the commission to reject the plat given the sign's placement on Aydell's property.
"You can't put a sign on someone else's property and say, 'This is the entrance,'" Delatte said.
Councilman Garry Talbert took a different approach, arguing for the commission to approve the plat so that when developers have to make adjustments, they'll have to resubmit under the new ordinances the council hopes to pass in the coming weeks.
The parish council has spent the last few months debating ways to restrict development in the fast-growing parish, and leaders expect tougher ordinances to be put in place over the next month.
"Ultimately if it's deferred and they fix everything it falls under the old guidelines," Talbert said. "If it's approved and they find the property lines were wrong and they have to change lots, it'll come back to the Planning Commission under the new rules."
A few residents also mentioned the impact Valere would have on the area’s two schools: French Settlement Elementary and French Settlement High School.
Livingston Parish School Board President Cecil Harris said the subdivision would add hundreds of new students to the two schools, one of which is already at capacity (French Settlement High). French Settlement Elementary currently has 453 students out of a 530 maximum.
Following all comments, Commissions Derek Babcock motioned to defer a vote on Valere to July. Larkey, however, attempted to make a substitute motion to deny the play outright based on its sign violations.
Larkey’s substitute didn’t receive a second, and commissioners ended up voting to defer a decision for another month, with Larkey casting the only "no" vote.
“All I’ve heard tonight is we must obey our ordinances,” Larkey said. “If we’re going to uphold our ordinances, it has to meet those ordinances. This does not.”
Valere will come up at the Livingston Parish Planning Commission’s next meeting Wednesday, July 6.
