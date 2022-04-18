When Jim Chapman first started recording his own podcasts, he stuck with a topic he knew best — paint.
A long-time sales rep and store manager for Farrell-Calhoun, Chapman quickly learned something while making “Chapman’s Paint Place Podcast” — no one loved paint more than him, and the numbers showed.
“That podcast had a little traction, but nobody loved paint like I did,” Chapman said recently. “It would get 200 downloads and stop at that point.”
Though the paint podcast eventually died off, Chapman’s passion for podcasting only grew stronger over the years, leading to his eventual retirement from the paint industry to give him more time to focus on his recordings.
He now has his own office and studio with state-of-the-art recording equipment, mimicking some of his favorite podcasters as he tries to build his own local empire.
And just like his passion for podcasting has grown, so has his audience, which has reached tens of thousands of people who have downloaded his episodes hundreds of thousands of times.
Now, Chapman uses his award-winning podcast to focus on another passion — supporting local businesses.
“I always wanted to support local folks,” Chapman said. “That’s where ‘Local Leaders’ was born. It was a way for me to help those businesses compete with large corporations.”
Chapman recently sat down with The News to discuss the growth surrounding his popular podcast, “Local Leaders,” a show in which private business leaders in Livingston Parish discuss their personal stories and services through a long-form, conversational, one-on-one interview.
Chapman, creator and host of the show, attracts a wide variety of guests who talk about what made them start their business, their offerings to customers, and advice they may have for aspiring business owners.
“Local Leaders” has found a loyal following, with around 30,000 social media followers, primarily on Facebook and YouTube, who have watched episodes more than 700,000 times in more than 20 countries.
Chapman, who lives in Denham Springs and operates his podcast near the heart of the city, said there is no secret trick to his show’s success: He just sits down and talks.
“[The success] feels amazing and undeserving… but I really feel that way,” Chapman said. “Never saw that coming. And really it’s a testament to the guests we have on the show. People hear me talk every week, but they tune in and listen for the people I have on there.
“The Livingston Parish community is just full of leaders. I have a list a mile long of people that I’d love to sit down with that I haven’t yet. Every time I have someone on the show, I learn something new about their business and about them.”
He also touted his staff that aids him with the growing podcast network, calling them “rock stars.”
“One thing that I always wanted were people that worked with me, I wanted them to be passionate about Livingston Parish,” Chapman said. “Tiffany Sicard, Kelly Jennings, and Brooke Labarre are all passionate [about] this community.”
Chapman’s obsession with podcasting started more than 10 years ago when he downloaded his first one. Since then, they've become a mainstay of his daily routine as he tries to pick up and listen to anything he might find interesting.
In a 2020 interview with The News, Chapman said two specific podcasts remain in the lineup every week and have shaped his style: Joe Rogan and Jocko Willink. In fact, Chapman bought much of the same equipment that Rogan uses, such as SM7B microphones and even the same microphone holders.
“If it was good enough for [Joe Rogan], it’s good enough for me,” said Chapman, who also outfitted the studio with movie theater curtains and padding underneath the carpet to absorb sounds.
Much time and effort go into Chapman’s recordings, with each podcast taking between 9 and 12 hours to produce.
To make his guests feel comfortable, Chapman invites them to the studio for a “pre-meeting” to go over what’ll be discussed. From there, Chapman spends a few hours crafting a questionnaire that he then sends to the subjects.
The goal, Chapman said, is to make guests feel comfortable in what can be an uncomfortable position for those not used to speaking in front of a microphone for thousands of viewers and listeners.
“When people don’t want to do a podcast, it’s because they’re nervous,” Chapman said. “It has nothing to do with the fact that they don’t want to do a podcast. So how do you make them feel comfortable? You show them the facility ahead of time and explain to them the podcast.”
Chapman’s podcasts allow subjects to expand, with each episode ranging from 45 to 115 minutes. Some of his guests have included realtors, restaurant owners, doctors, therapists, insurance agents, musicians, elected officials, and even other podcasters.
Though Chapman charges his subjects per podcast, he said “it’s not expensive” and that tries to give them “the best bang for their buck,” knowing first-hand the thought process for business owners.
“It’s a huge advantage that I’ve been in their position and know what business owners are looking for,” Chapman said. “We show our analytics to that business and cover the downloads we have and percentage of those that are local and our Facebook followers. We print that out on a sheet.
“It’s important for them to know that it’s an investment, because that’s what it is.”
Chapman has created other podcasts under the “Local Leaders” umbrella, including “2 Bald Guys,” “Thin Fat Line with Whitney,” and “Be the Queen.” He also became the producer for Woody Overton’s award-winning podcast “Real Life Real Crime,” another local show that has gained a huge following in Livingston Parish and beyond.
Chapman said he met Overton when he began recording podcasts. A friendship ensued and later a business relationship when Overton was in need of a new producer for his show that reaches millions.
“The producer Woody had got busy and he reached out to me and asked me about producing his show,” Chapman recalled. “That’s essentially someone saying, ‘What do you think about producing the No. 1 true crime podcast in the world?’ That sounds good to me.”
Another new show that has Chapman excited is “Listen Up Livingston,” a new podcast that focuses on the works of charitable organizations, political figures, and people in the parish.
Chapman said “Listen Up Livingston” started through conversations he had with business owners on “Local Leaders.” He eventually decided it was necessary to give non-profit organizations and charities their own platform on his network.
“There are a lot of community projects I had a passion for and the people on the show had a passion for, and they wanted to discuss those projects because we were blessed to have a large audience,” Chapman said.
“The issue was I felt like it was convoluting ‘Local Leaders,’ where you weren’t really aware of what you were getting until you watched the show. Maybe it would be a local business, or a non-profit, or a community leader. So I felt that there needed to be a separation.”
Chapman said “Listen Up Livingston” is “anything outside of a business,” and it’s his way of giving back.
“Listen Up Livingston’ is really our version of giving back to the people that give to us,” Chapman said.
Chapman is also giving back to local podcasters unsure of how to get their ideas before an audience. The consulting services started when another podcaster who had a good following “but couldn’t get over the hump” contacted Chapman to ask for advice.
Chapman said he did “a full audit” of the podcast “and found a lot of things they were missing,” something he acknowledged most people wouldn’t know “unless you are really deep into podcasting.”
Some subjects he offered tips on included tagging, keywords, artwork, reviews, audio/video quality, consistency, scripting, subject matter, and reach. Since then, that podcast has grown, and Chapman has helped several others.
“We’re like a little community,” Chapman said of his fellow podcasters. “We want to support each other in the podcast world.”
Chapman said he hopes the podcast will continue to grow to highlight the parish he lives in and loves. His catchphrase, listed at the bottom of his website’s homepage, is: “Every Business Owner Has a Story.”
His job is to bring them to the rest of the world.
“More than anything else, it’s about love for community,” Chapman said. “I really do feel absolutely blessed and undeserving to sit down with the people I sit down with.”
To follow, visit www.localleadersthepodcast.com. People can also search “Local Leaders: The Podcast” on Facebook and YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.