FRENCH SETTLEMENT – French Settlement is looking to add to its police force.
While discussion of preparations for Hurricane Barry dominated much of the first half of the village’s monthly town meeting in July, two issues surrounding the police department drew interest from Mayor Toni Guitrau and the two aldermen present.
Cary Mosby announced his candidacy for chief of police.
Mosby, a lifelong resident who runs a tree business in the village, said he was motivated to seek the position after being approached by numerous people and wanted to give back to his community. He said he believes he brings “professionalism, integrity, and honor” to the position and is “trying to step up for my community.”
Bill Blass has served as the interim police chief since the resignation of former Chief Harry Brignac in November. The election will be on the October ballot.
Emergency Manager and Assistant Police Chief Lawrence Callendar then made a request to hire another part-time officer specifically for daytime work. Callendar pointed to the fact that the village currently has only two officers and used a recent incident that began with a shootout on the interstate and ended with one of the suspect vehicles being apprehended in French Settlement to highlight the need to bolster the force.
“We feel that rolling an officer from the evenings back to the mornings leaves a gap, a gap that we can’t have something like this happen to us,” Callendar said.
Interested applicants can send their resumes to frenchsettlement@eatel.net or drop it off at the Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.