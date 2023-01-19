Barbecue lovers have a new spot in town.
Bar-B-Que Station, a popular casual restaurant that offers both lunch and dinner, recently opened a new location in the Town of Livingston, marking the growing chain’s first location in Livingston Parish.
Bar-B-Que Station features an array of plates, sandwiches, wraps, and side dishes. Some of its most popular dishes include the brisket burger and brisket sandwich, but the menu includes several other options featuring chicken, pork, and ribs.
This is the chain’s fourth location in southeast Louisiana. Other restaurants are located in Hammond, Ponchatoula, and Independence, where the first location opened.
The new Bar-B-Que Station occupies the space that previously housed Wayne’s Bar-B-Que, located at 29285 S. Frost Road in Livingston. It officially opened Jan. 9.
The restaurant’s owner, Jimmy Gregory, told the News after acquiring the space last summer that he has “high hopes” for the Livingston location.
“I feel like all the parts of the puzzle are there for a good business,” said Gregory, who bought into the company in 2008. “Everything I see in Livingston is ripe for success.”
Standing inside his new restaurant on opening day, Gregory said it took about six months to renovate the space, saying they “pretty much gutted the building.”
In a video he posted on the restaurant's Facebook page the day of its opening, Gregory welcomed guests to come try “our brand of barbecue.”
“I’m very proud of what we’ve done here in the building,” he said. “The place looks great. I can’t wait to serve you guys and show you our brand of barbecue here in Livingston.”
Bar-B-Que Station in Livingston is open six days a week. Hours are 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant offers dine-in, and takeout options.
