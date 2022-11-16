A burger joint backed by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is coming to Denham Springs.
Smalls Sliders, a growing Baton Rouge-based eatery, has plans to open a new location in the city’s Aspen Square Shopping Center, located just off Interstate-12.
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce announced the upcoming restaurant in a recent Facebook post.
“Smalls Sliders is coming to Denham Springs!” the Chamber of Commerce said.
Smalls Sliders is a hyper-focused cheeseburger slider drive-thru concept that opened in Baton Rouge in 2019 by Brandon Landry, founder of Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, and co-founder Jacob Dugas. They were joined by a team of entrepreneurs that included Brees, LSU professor Scott Fargason and veteran franchise executive Joe Lewis.
Smalls Sliders is drive-thru but also has a walk-up experience with outside seating only. The restaurant features a unique c-can design, allowing for a quick construction turn-around.
The restaurant focuses its menu on one product — cheeseburger sliders that come in single-meat or double-meat options. The menu also includes fries, soft drinks, and milkshakes.
There are currently five Smalls Sliders locations in Louisiana. Two are in Baton Rouge, while Prairieville, Thibodaux, and Shreveport each have one. Other locations are being planned for Slidell and Marrero, according to the restaurant’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.