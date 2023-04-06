A new burger joint has opened in Denham Springs.
Smalls Sliders, a growing Baton Rouge-based eatery, officially started serving its popular burgers in the city’s Aspen Square Shopping Center on Thursday, April 6.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 6, 2023 @ 3:08 pm
A new burger joint has opened in Denham Springs.
Smalls Sliders, a growing Baton Rouge-based eatery, officially started serving its popular burgers in the city’s Aspen Square Shopping Center on Thursday, April 6.
The new restaurant is located at 2302 S. Range Avenue, located just off Interstate-12.
“Be the first to [slide thru] our newest location,” the restaurant said in a recent Facebook post.
Smalls Sliders is a cheeseburger chain that opened in Baton Rouge in 2019 by Brandon Landry, founder of Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, and co-founder Jacob Dugas. They were joined by other entrepreneurs, including former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, LSU professor Scott Fargason and veteran franchise executive Joe Lewis.
Smalls Sliders focuses its menu on one product — cheeseburger sliders that come in single-meat or double-meat options. The menu also includes fries, soft drinks, and milkshakes. The restaurant operates as a drive-thru but also has a walk-up experience with outside seating.
There are currently seven Smalls Sliders locations in Louisiana: Two in Baton Rouge and others in Prairieville, Thibodaux, Slidell, and Shreveport, according to the restaurant’s website. Other locations are being planned for Marrero and Lafayette.
Smalls Sliders has more than 40 locations in the development pipeline.
The Denham Springs restaurant will operate under the local ownership of Blain Bech and his three business partners, including his brother. Before becoming a Smalls Sliders franchisee, Bech worked in sales and marketing, helping other businesses successfully share their brands’ stories with consumers, according to a press release.
This location will be the first of several locations Bech has planned for the coming years, with an overall goal of owning more than 10 locations.
“I am thrilled to finally be opening our first of several Smalls Sliders cans. I’ve been a friend of Smalls since day one, and it’s incredible to be able to work with them full-time as a part of this forward-thinking franchisee community,” Bech said.
“One thing that I’m hoping our guests take away from their first experience with Smalls premium cheeseburger sliders is the complexity of our simple menu. We pack big flavor into the best sliders you’ll ever try. With an intentionally limited menu selection, it’s crucial that we take the time to make everything just right.”
Hours of operation for the new Denham Springs restaurant are 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. on weekends.
For more information, visit www.smallssliders.com. People can also call (225) 480-3562.
Staff Writer/Photographer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.